INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

TO THE MEMBERS OF INFOMEDIA PRESS LIMITED

Report on the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Infomedia Press Limited (‘the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information. (herein after referred to as "the Financial Statements")

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, of the financial position of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and its financial performance including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to the Note 34 to the financial statement which indicates that the Company had discontinued its operations and has incurred a net loss of Rs. 387.29 lakh during the year ended 31st March, 2024 and as of that date the Companys accumulated losses amount to Rs. 10,613.78 lakh resulting in negative net worth of the Company. The management of the Company is evaluating various options, including starting a new line of business. These conditions, along with other matter as set forth in the aforesaid note, indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. Network 18 Media & Investments Limited, the Holding Company, has given a support letter to extend, for the foreseeable future, any financial support which may be required by the Company. In lieu of the support letter from the Holding Company, the management has assessed that the Company continues to be going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of the said matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. In addition to the matter described in the Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern section, we have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

S. No. Key Audit Matter How Our Audit Addressed The Key Audit matter 1. Contingent liabilities As at 31st March, 2024 Company having contingent liabilities in respect of Income tax and Sales tax matters. Discussed significant matters and their probability with management. The determination of the contingencies and the level of disclosure required involve a high degree of judgement resulting in contingent liabilities being considered as a key audit matter. (Refer Note no. 27) Reviewed the assessment and appeal letter as presented by management before us. We assessed the appropriateness of the related disclosures and considered it to be reasonable.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in annual report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued there under. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

That Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain Professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statement in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. Further to our comment in the Annexure A, as required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

e. The matter described under paragraph "Material uncertainty related to going concern", in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company;

f. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors of the Company as on 31st March, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B";

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

i. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company, as detailed in Note no. 27 to the financial statements has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any material foreseeable losses on long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company except for a sum of Rs. 609 which are held in abeyance due to pending legal case.

iv.(a) Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on our audit procedures conducted that are considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our attention that cause us to believe that the representation given by the management under paragraph (2) (h) (iv) (a) & (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used an accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For Chaturvedi & Shah LLP

Chartered Accountants

Registration No. 101720W/W100355

Vijay Napawaliya

Partner

Membership No. 109859

UDIN: 24109859BKFCII8206

Place: Mumbai

Date: 17th April, 2024

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date to the members of the Infomedia Press Limited on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024)

1) a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment on the basis of available information.

(B) The Company does not have any intangible assets.

b) As explained to us, Property, Plant & Equipment have been physically verified by the management in a phased periodical manner, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets or both during the year. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

e) According to information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

2. a) The Company does not have any inventory (i.e. goods) which requires physical verification. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(ii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) As per the information and explanations given to us and books of accounts and records examined by us, no working capital limits from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets has been sanctioned. Therefore, the provision of clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

3. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any investments, not provided any guarantee or security or not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, during the year to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Therefore, the provision of clause 3(iii)(a), (b),(c),(d),(e) and (f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under Section 185 of the Act. The Company has not made any investments or loan, given any guarantee or security to the parties covered under section 186 of the Act.

5. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under. Therefore, the provision of the clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

6. The Central Government has not specified maintenance of cost records under sub -section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the Companys products/services. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(vi) of the order are not applicable.

7. (a) According to the records of the company examined by us, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance (ESI), income tax, and other material statutory dues applicable to it, with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of such statutory dues were outstanding as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited with the appropriate authority on account of any dispute except as mentioned below:-

Name of the Statue Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. in lakh) Amount paid under Protest (Rs. in lakh) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 160.63 160.63 A.Y 2006-07 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeal) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 55.49 - A.Y 2008-09 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeal) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 3635.28 - A.Y. 2009-10 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeal) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 815.29 698.33 A.Y 2010-11 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeal) Work Contract Tax Act, 1989 Work contract tax 156.59 9.00 F.Y 2000-01 Joint Commissioner of Sales Tax (Appeal) - II Work Contract Tax Act, 1989 Work contract tax 103.00 6.00 F.Y 2001-02 Joint Commissioner of Sales Tax (Appeal) - II Work Contract Tax Act, 1989 Work contract tax 107.58 6.00 F.Y 2002-03 Joint Commissioner of Sales Tax (Appeal) - II Work Contract Tax Act, 1989 Work contract tax 140.56 - F.Y. 2003-04 Joint Commissioner of Sales Tax (Appeal) - III Work Contract Tax Act, 1989 Work contract tax 175.00 20.00 F.Y. 2004-05 Joint Commissioner of Sales Tax (Appeal) - III Bombay Sales Tax, 1959 Sales Tax 18.25 - F.Y. 2003-04 Joint Commissioner of Sales Tax (Appeal) - III Bombay Sales Tax, 1959 Sales Tax 123.51 - F.Y. 2004-05 Joint Commissioner of Sales Tax (Appeal) - III Central Sales Tax, 1956 Sales Tax 3.70 1.10 F.Y 2003-04 Joint Commissioner of Sales Tax (Appeal) - IIIl

AY - Assessment Year, FY - Financial Year

8. According to the information and explanations given to us and representation given to us by the management, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessment under the Income

Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

9. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given and books of accounts and records examined by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given and records examined by us, the Company has not obtained any term loans during the year.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report, prima facie, that funds raised on the short-term basis has not been utilized for long term purposes.

e) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures therefore question of taking any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures does not arise.

f) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies, therefore question of raising any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures does not arise.

10. a) The company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and hence provision of clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year hence provision of clause 3(x) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

11. a) Based on our audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and on the basis of information and explanations given by the management, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section 12 of section 143 of the Act has been filed by auditor in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

12. The Company is not Nidhi Company as per Companies Act 2013. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

13. According to the information and explanations given to us, Companys transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, where applicable and details have been disclosed in financial statements, as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

14. a) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) The internal audit reports issued till date to the Company, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

15. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

16. a) To the best of our knowledge and as explained, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

b) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year as per the Reserve bank of India Act 1934.

c) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

d) As represented by the management, the Group does not have any Core Investment Company (CIC) as part of the Group as per the definition of Group contained in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 and hence the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

17. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us, Company has incurred cash losses amounting to Rs. 386.97 Lakh in the current financial year and amounting to Rs. 345.46 Lakh in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Therefore, provision of clause 3(xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

19. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, support letter given by the holding company for the foreseeable future any financial support which may be required by the Company, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due. (Refer paragraph "Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern" above in audit report)

20. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures provision of section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. Therefore, the clause 3(xx) (a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable.

For Chaturvedi & Shah LLP

Chartered Accountants

Registration No. 101720W/W100355

Vijay Napawaliya

Partner

Membership No. 109859

UDIN: 24109859BKFCII8206

Place: Mumbai

Date: 17th April, 2024

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 2(g) under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date to the members of the Infomedia Press Limited on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the aforesaid financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the aforesaid financial statements of Infomedia Press Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected.

Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Chaturvedi & Shah LLP

Chartered Accountants

Registration No. 101720w/w100355

Vijay Napawaliya

Partner

Membership No. 109859

UDIN: 24109859BKFCII8206

Place: Mumbai

Date: 17th April, 2024.