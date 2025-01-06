Infomedia Press Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-2.34
-2.67
-2.87
-1.98
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.05
-0.05
-0.06
Tax paid
0
0
1.01
0
Working capital
-0.18
0.09
5.65
0.11
Other operating items
Operating
-2.58
-2.63
3.74
-1.94
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-2.58
-2.63
3.74
-1.94
Equity raised
-188.25
-181.16
-172.06
-162.06
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
67.86
65.95
57.04
47.7
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-122.97
-117.85
-111.28
-116.3
