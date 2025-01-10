Infomedia Press Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
50.19
50.19
50.19
50.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-104.68
-100.81
-97.34
-94.13
Net Worth
-54.49
-50.62
-47.15
-43.94
Minority Interest
Debt
36.81
35.6
34.39
33.47
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-17.68
-15.02
-12.76
-10.47
Fixed Assets
0.07
0.07
0.07
0.13
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-18.33
-15.67
-13.41
-11.19
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
8.94
8.8
8.8
8.81
Sundry Creditors
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
-0.06
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-27.24
-24.44
-22.18
-19.94
Cash
0.59
0.59
0.59
0.59
Total Assets
-17.67
-15.01
-12.75
-10.47
