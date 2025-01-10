iifl-logo-icon 1
Infomedia Press Ltd Balance Sheet

6.74
(-4.40%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

50.19

50.19

50.19

50.19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-104.68

-100.81

-97.34

-94.13

Net Worth

-54.49

-50.62

-47.15

-43.94

Minority Interest

Debt

36.81

35.6

34.39

33.47

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-17.68

-15.02

-12.76

-10.47

Fixed Assets

0.07

0.07

0.07

0.13

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-18.33

-15.67

-13.41

-11.19

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

8.94

8.8

8.8

8.81

Sundry Creditors

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

-0.06

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-27.24

-24.44

-22.18

-19.94

Cash

0.59

0.59

0.59

0.59

Total Assets

-17.67

-15.01

-12.75

-10.47

