Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Other costs
0
0
0
0
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
0
Operating profit
0
0
0
0
OPM
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.05
-0.05
-0.06
Interest expense
-2.29
-2.61
-2.81
-1.91
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-2.34
-2.67
-2.87
-1.98
Taxes
0
0
1.01
0
Tax rate
0
0
-35.49
0
Minorities and other
-0.86
-0.87
-0.8
-1.11
Adj. profit
-3.21
-3.54
-2.65
-3.1
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-3.21
-3.54
-2.65
-3.1
yoy growth (%)
-9.23
33.51
-14.55
-11.22
NPM
0
0
0
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.