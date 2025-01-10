Board Meeting 10 Jan 2025 3 Jan 2025

INFOMEDIA PRESS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/01/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024. As informed through our communication dated December 24, 2024, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company has been closed from January 1, 2025 and shall remain closed until 48 hours after the unaudited financial results become generally available information on January 10, 2025. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024 is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.01.2025)

Board Meeting 10 Oct 2024 3 Oct 2024

INFOMEDIA PRESS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to the Companys Code to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons and Specified Connected Persons of the Company the Trading Window Close Period which had commenced on October 1 2024 will end 48 hours after the results are made public on October 10 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.10.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Jul 2024 5 Jul 2024

INFOMEDIA PRESS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Pursuant to the Companys Code to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons and Specified Connected Persons of the Company the Trading Window Close Period which had commenced on July 1 2024 will end 48 hours after the results are made public on July 12 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Mr. Pratik Dinesh Sangoi has been appointed as Manager of the Company with effect from July 12, 2024 at the Board Meeting held today. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.07.2024)

Board Meeting 17 Apr 2024 10 Apr 2024