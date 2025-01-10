iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Infomedia Press Ltd Board Meeting

6.94
(2.06%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:13:52 AM

Infomedia Press CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting10 Jan 20253 Jan 2025
INFOMEDIA PRESS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/01/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024. As informed through our communication dated December 24, 2024, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company has been closed from January 1, 2025 and shall remain closed until 48 hours after the unaudited financial results become generally available information on January 10, 2025. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024 is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.01.2025)
Board Meeting10 Oct 20243 Oct 2024
INFOMEDIA PRESS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to the Companys Code to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons and Specified Connected Persons of the Company the Trading Window Close Period which had commenced on October 1 2024 will end 48 hours after the results are made public on October 10 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.10.2024)
Board Meeting12 Jul 20245 Jul 2024
INFOMEDIA PRESS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Pursuant to the Companys Code to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons and Specified Connected Persons of the Company the Trading Window Close Period which had commenced on July 1 2024 will end 48 hours after the results are made public on July 12 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Mr. Pratik Dinesh Sangoi has been appointed as Manager of the Company with effect from July 12, 2024 at the Board Meeting held today. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.07.2024)
Board Meeting17 Apr 202410 Apr 2024
Audited Results Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/04/2024)

Infomedia Press: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Infomedia Press Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.