|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|10 Jan 2025
|3 Jan 2025
|INFOMEDIA PRESS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/01/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024. As informed through our communication dated December 24, 2024, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company has been closed from January 1, 2025 and shall remain closed until 48 hours after the unaudited financial results become generally available information on January 10, 2025. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024 is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.01.2025)
|Board Meeting
|10 Oct 2024
|3 Oct 2024
|INFOMEDIA PRESS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to the Companys Code to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons and Specified Connected Persons of the Company the Trading Window Close Period which had commenced on October 1 2024 will end 48 hours after the results are made public on October 10 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Jul 2024
|5 Jul 2024
|INFOMEDIA PRESS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Pursuant to the Companys Code to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons and Specified Connected Persons of the Company the Trading Window Close Period which had commenced on July 1 2024 will end 48 hours after the results are made public on July 12 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Mr. Pratik Dinesh Sangoi has been appointed as Manager of the Company with effect from July 12, 2024 at the Board Meeting held today. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 Apr 2024
|10 Apr 2024
|Audited Results Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/04/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.