Summary

Flair Writing Industries Limited was originally carried on as a Partnership Firm under the name M/s Flair Writing Instruments pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated January 6, 1986. The Company converted into a Private Limited Company on August 12, 2016 as Flair Writing Industries Private Limited. which then converted to a Public Limited Company and its name was changed to Flair Writing Industries Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 30, 2018 issued by the RoC, Mumbai. The Company is a leading manufacturer of writing instruments in India with a focus on pens.The products are sold under principal brands Flair, Hauser and Pierre Cardin, as well as other brands Rudi Kellner and Landmark. The Company has been a manufacturer since March 2017 and the exclusive distributor since January 2017 of certain Reynolds branded pens in India. The Company own the exclusive rights to the Pierre Cardin trademark in India for class 16 products, including pens. The Company is a distributor of ZIG pens in India. It has an extensive product range, including ball pens, fountain pens, gel pens, roller pens, plastic pens and metal pens, in terms of products offered, stationery like mechanical pencils, highlighters, correction pens, markers and gel crayons and calculators. It manufacture pens and other products from 6 manufacturing plants in Naigaon (near Mumbai), Maharashtra; Daman in the Union Territory of Daman and Diu; and Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The Promoters of Company, Mr.

