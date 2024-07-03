Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPrinting & Stationery
Open₹289.35
Prev. Close₹287.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹301.56
Day's High₹290.9
Day's Low₹272.85
52 Week's High₹368
52 Week's Low₹246.1
Book Value₹89.83
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,899.95
P/E27.19
EPS10.58
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
52.7
46.69
23.35
23.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
836.47
379.28
290.32
236.22
Net Worth
889.17
425.97
313.67
259.57
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
978.73
942.66
577.4
297.99
574.47
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0.79
Net Sales
978.73
942.66
577.4
297.99
573.67
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
-
Other Income
14.53
11.63
10.24
12.89
6.21
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Doms Industries Ltd
DOMS
2,772.45
|95.84
|16,797.32
|48.06
|0.09
|423.14
|143.25
Navneet Education Ltd
NAVNETEDUL
145.33
|14
|3,288.01
|3.25
|1.79
|270.63
|85.47
Flair Writing Industries Ltd
FLAIR
287.9
|27.19
|3,031.7
|31.97
|0
|241.89
|89.81
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd
KOKUYOCMLN
131.77
|61.3
|1,322
|-10.63
|0.38
|171.89
|29.61
Linc Ltd
LINC
158.85
|26.03
|941.42
|8.78
|0.79
|134.64
|35.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
K J Rathod
Managing Director
Vimalchand Jugraj Rathod
Whole-time Director
Rajesh Khubilal Rathod
Whole-time Director
Mohit Khubilal Rathod
Whole-time Director
Sumit Kumar Vimal Chand Rathod
Independent Director
Punit Saxena
Independent Director
Rajneesh Bhandari
Independent Director
Bishan Singh Rawat
Independent Director
Manoj Vinod Lalwani
Independent Director
Sheetal Bhanot Shetty
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vishal Kishor Chanda
Flair Writing Industries Limited was originally carried on as a Partnership Firm under the name M/s Flair Writing Instruments pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated January 6, 1986. The Company converted into a Private Limited Company on August 12, 2016 as Flair Writing Industries Private Limited. which then converted to a Public Limited Company and its name was changed to Flair Writing Industries Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 30, 2018 issued by the RoC, Mumbai. The Company is a leading manufacturer of writing instruments in India with a focus on pens.The products are sold under principal brands Flair, Hauser and Pierre Cardin, as well as other brands Rudi Kellner and Landmark. The Company has been a manufacturer since March 2017 and the exclusive distributor since January 2017 of certain Reynolds branded pens in India. The Company own the exclusive rights to the Pierre Cardin trademark in India for class 16 products, including pens. The Company is a distributor of ZIG pens in India. It has an extensive product range, including ball pens, fountain pens, gel pens, roller pens, plastic pens and metal pens, in terms of products offered, stationery like mechanical pencils, highlighters, correction pens, markers and gel crayons and calculators. It manufacture pens and other products from 6 manufacturing plants in Naigaon (near Mumbai), Maharashtra; Daman in the Union Territory of Daman and Diu; and Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The Promoters of Company, Mr.
The Flair Writing Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹275.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Flair Writing Industries Ltd is ₹2899.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Flair Writing Industries Ltd is 27.19 and 3.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Flair Writing Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Flair Writing Industries Ltd is ₹246.1 and ₹368 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Flair Writing Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -18.19%, 6 Month at -9.17%, 3 Month at -5.03% and 1 Month at 1.09%.
