Flair Writing Industries Ltd Share Price

275.15
(-4.43%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:04:55 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open289.35
  • Day's High290.9
  • 52 Wk High368
  • Prev. Close287.9
  • Day's Low272.85
  • 52 Wk Low 246.1
  • Turnover (lac)301.56
  • P/E27.19
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value89.83
  • EPS10.58
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,899.95
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Flair Writing Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Printing & Stationery

Open

289.35

Prev. Close

287.9

Turnover(Lac.)

301.56

Day's High

290.9

Day's Low

272.85

52 Week's High

368

52 Week's Low

246.1

Book Value

89.83

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,899.95

P/E

27.19

EPS

10.58

Divi. Yield

0

Flair Writing Industries Ltd Corporate Action

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Jul, 2024

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

26 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Flair Writing Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Flair Writing Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:26 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 78.58%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 78.58%

Non-Promoter- 11.39%

Institutions: 11.39%

Non-Institutions: 10.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Flair Writing Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

52.7

46.69

23.35

23.35

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

836.47

379.28

290.32

236.22

Net Worth

889.17

425.97

313.67

259.57

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018

Gross Sales

978.73

942.66

577.4

297.99

574.47

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0.79

Net Sales

978.73

942.66

577.4

297.99

573.67

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

-

Other Income

14.53

11.63

10.24

12.89

6.21

Flair Writing Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Doms Industries Ltd

DOMS

2,772.45

95.8416,797.3248.060.09423.14143.25

Navneet Education Ltd

NAVNETEDUL

145.33

143,288.013.251.79270.6385.47

Flair Writing Industries Ltd

FLAIR

287.9

27.193,031.731.970241.8989.81

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd

KOKUYOCMLN

131.77

61.31,322-10.630.38171.8929.61

Linc Ltd

LINC

158.85

26.03941.428.780.79134.6435.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Flair Writing Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

K J Rathod

Managing Director

Vimalchand Jugraj Rathod

Whole-time Director

Rajesh Khubilal Rathod

Whole-time Director

Mohit Khubilal Rathod

Whole-time Director

Sumit Kumar Vimal Chand Rathod

Independent Director

Punit Saxena

Independent Director

Rajneesh Bhandari

Independent Director

Bishan Singh Rawat

Independent Director

Manoj Vinod Lalwani

Independent Director

Sheetal Bhanot Shetty

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vishal Kishor Chanda

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Flair Writing Industries Ltd

Summary

Flair Writing Industries Limited was originally carried on as a Partnership Firm under the name M/s Flair Writing Instruments pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated January 6, 1986. The Company converted into a Private Limited Company on August 12, 2016 as Flair Writing Industries Private Limited. which then converted to a Public Limited Company and its name was changed to Flair Writing Industries Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 30, 2018 issued by the RoC, Mumbai. The Company is a leading manufacturer of writing instruments in India with a focus on pens.The products are sold under principal brands Flair, Hauser and Pierre Cardin, as well as other brands Rudi Kellner and Landmark. The Company has been a manufacturer since March 2017 and the exclusive distributor since January 2017 of certain Reynolds branded pens in India. The Company own the exclusive rights to the Pierre Cardin trademark in India for class 16 products, including pens. The Company is a distributor of ZIG pens in India. It has an extensive product range, including ball pens, fountain pens, gel pens, roller pens, plastic pens and metal pens, in terms of products offered, stationery like mechanical pencils, highlighters, correction pens, markers and gel crayons and calculators. It manufacture pens and other products from 6 manufacturing plants in Naigaon (near Mumbai), Maharashtra; Daman in the Union Territory of Daman and Diu; and Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The Promoters of Company, Mr.
Company FAQs

What is the Flair Writing Industries Ltd share price today?

The Flair Writing Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹275.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Flair Writing Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Flair Writing Industries Ltd is ₹2899.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Flair Writing Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Flair Writing Industries Ltd is 27.19 and 3.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Flair Writing Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Flair Writing Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Flair Writing Industries Ltd is ₹246.1 and ₹368 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Flair Writing Industries Ltd?

Flair Writing Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -18.19%, 6 Month at -9.17%, 3 Month at -5.03% and 1 Month at 1.09%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Flair Writing Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Flair Writing Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 78.59 %
Institutions - 11.39 %
Public - 10.02 %

