Flair Writing Industries Ltd Summary

Flair Writing Industries Limited was originally carried on as a Partnership Firm under the name M/s Flair Writing Instruments pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated January 6, 1986. The Company converted into a Private Limited Company on August 12, 2016 as Flair Writing Industries Private Limited. which then converted to a Public Limited Company and its name was changed to Flair Writing Industries Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 30, 2018 issued by the RoC, Mumbai. The Company is a leading manufacturer of writing instruments in India with a focus on pens.The products are sold under principal brands Flair, Hauser and Pierre Cardin, as well as other brands Rudi Kellner and Landmark. The Company has been a manufacturer since March 2017 and the exclusive distributor since January 2017 of certain Reynolds branded pens in India. The Company own the exclusive rights to the Pierre Cardin trademark in India for class 16 products, including pens. The Company is a distributor of ZIG pens in India. It has an extensive product range, including ball pens, fountain pens, gel pens, roller pens, plastic pens and metal pens, in terms of products offered, stationery like mechanical pencils, highlighters, correction pens, markers and gel crayons and calculators. It manufacture pens and other products from 6 manufacturing plants in Naigaon (near Mumbai), Maharashtra; Daman in the Union Territory of Daman and Diu; and Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The Promoters of Company, Mr. Khubilal Rathod and Mr. Vimalchand Rathod started business of manufacturing writing instruments through their association with M/s. Wimco Pen Co, a Partnership Firm that engaged in manufacturing metal pens and other writing instruments. Their brand Flair, which was originally established in 1976 by Wimco, has been owned and operated since 1986 by the Promoters through Partnership Firms that were predecessor entities to Company. The manufacturing of plastic ball pens using plastic injection-molding machines and gel pens appeared as key developments in the industry and were accordingly, formed into product range. The Company later on, commenced manufacturing stationery and calculators.In year 1998, the Company established a manufacturing plant in Daman. Later on in 2008, Flair Calculators were launched. In 2009, manufacturing plant was set up in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. In 2017, it got into a supply and distribution agreement with Reynolds Pens India Private Limited.A Scheme of Amalgamation was approved by the NCLT, Mumbai Bench by an Order dated March 15, 2018, certain companies i.e., Flair Pen and Plastic Industries Private Limited, Flair Stationeries Private Limited, Flair Pens and Stationery Industries Private Limited, Flair Pen and Plastic (UK) Private Limited and Flair Impex Industries Private Limited (Transferor Companies) got merged into with the Company in May, 2018.The manufacturing plant, Valsad Building-II, was set up in Valsad, Gujarat in 2018. In 2019, Flair Writing Equipments Private Limited was incorporated as a subsidiary of the Company. The Valsad Building-III, manufacturing plant was set up in Valsad, Gujarat.Flair Creative line of products launched in 2021. The Company acquired shares of Flair Cyrosil Industries Private Limited and it became the subsidiary of the Company in 2022. The Company further set up the Valsad Building-IV Plant in Gujarat in 2023In 2023, Daman Agarwal manufacturing plant was set up in Daman, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. Flair Distributor Private Limited merged with the Company through the Scheme of amalgamation in February, 2023.The Company came up with an Initial Public Offer of 19,506,578 Equity Shares by raising equity capital from public aggregating to Rs 593 Crore, consisting a Fresh Issue of 9,605,263 Equity Shares aggregating Rs 292 Crore and an Offer for Sale of 9,901,315 Equity Shares aggregating Rs 301 Crore in November, 2023.