|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|26 Nov 2024
|26 Nov 2024
|The Board has approved to incorporate a wholly owned subsidiary and investment therein.
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|Flair Writing Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon. Approval of Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the Quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|Flair Writing Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and three months ended June 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon. Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 10, 2024: Approval of Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jul 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting.
|Board Meeting
|3 Jul 2024
|3 Jul 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 30, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the appointment of Mr. Alpesh Ambalal Porwal as the Chief Financial Officer, a KMP of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the appointment of Mr. Alpesh Ambalal Porwal as the Chief Financial Officer, a KMP of the Company.
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|Flair Writing Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 along with the report of Auditors thereon. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 27, 2024 1. The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024. 2. Appointment of Mr. Deven Bipin Shah (DIN: 00604010) as an additional Director designated as an Independent Director with effect from May 27, 2024. 3. Re-appointment of Internal Auditor 4. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor 5. Change in registered office of the Company within the local limits of city where the registered office of the Company is presently situated Read less.. Appointment of Independent Director, Internal Auditor, Secretarial Auditor and Intimation for change in address of Registered Office within local limits (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|Flair Writing Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon. A copy of the un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2023 including disclosures required under Regulations 33 and other provisions of the Listing Regulations as applicable, together with the Limited Review Report issued by M/s. Jeswani Rathore & Co., Chartered Accountants, Mumbai, the Statutory Auditor of the Company, is enclosed. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.