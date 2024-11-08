Board Meeting 26 Nov 2024 26 Nov 2024

The Board has approved to incorporate a wholly owned subsidiary and investment therein.

Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Flair Writing Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon. Approval of Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the Quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.11.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

Flair Writing Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and three months ended June 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon. Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 10, 2024: Approval of Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 30 Jul 2024

Board Meeting 3 Jul 2024 3 Jul 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the appointment of Mr. Alpesh Ambalal Porwal as the Chief Financial Officer, a KMP of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the appointment of Mr. Alpesh Ambalal Porwal as the Chief Financial Officer, a KMP of the Company.

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 16 May 2024

Flair Writing Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 along with the report of Auditors thereon. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 27, 2024 1. The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024. 2. Appointment of Mr. Deven Bipin Shah (DIN: 00604010) as an additional Director designated as an Independent Director with effect from May 27, 2024. 3. Re-appointment of Internal Auditor 4. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor 5. Change in registered office of the Company within the local limits of city where the registered office of the Company is presently situated Read less.. Appointment of Independent Director, Internal Auditor, Secretarial Auditor and Intimation for change in address of Registered Office within local limits (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024