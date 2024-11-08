iifl-logo-icon 1
Flair Writing Industries Ltd Board Meeting

261.7
(0.62%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:39:59 AM

Flair Writing CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting26 Nov 202426 Nov 2024
The Board has approved to incorporate a wholly owned subsidiary and investment therein.
Board Meeting8 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
Flair Writing Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon. Approval of Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the Quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.11.2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
Flair Writing Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and three months ended June 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon. Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 10, 2024: Approval of Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 Jul 202430 Jul 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting.
Board Meeting3 Jul 20243 Jul 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the appointment of Mr. Alpesh Ambalal Porwal as the Chief Financial Officer, a KMP of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the appointment of Mr. Alpesh Ambalal Porwal as the Chief Financial Officer, a KMP of the Company.
Board Meeting27 May 202416 May 2024
Flair Writing Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 along with the report of Auditors thereon. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 27, 2024 1. The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024. 2. Appointment of Mr. Deven Bipin Shah (DIN: 00604010) as an additional Director designated as an Independent Director with effect from May 27, 2024. 3. Re-appointment of Internal Auditor 4. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor 5. Change in registered office of the Company within the local limits of city where the registered office of the Company is presently situated Read less.. Appointment of Independent Director, Internal Auditor, Secretarial Auditor and Intimation for change in address of Registered Office within local limits (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
Flair Writing Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon. A copy of the un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2023 including disclosures required under Regulations 33 and other provisions of the Listing Regulations as applicable, together with the Limited Review Report issued by M/s. Jeswani Rathore & Co., Chartered Accountants, Mumbai, the Statutory Auditor of the Company, is enclosed. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)

