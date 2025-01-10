Flair Writing Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
52.7
46.69
23.35
23.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
836.47
379.28
290.32
236.22
Net Worth
889.17
425.97
313.67
259.57
Minority Interest
Debt
56.23
98.53
118.38
122.43
Deferred Tax Liability Net
14.07
13.77
9.76
10.47
Total Liabilities
959.47
538.27
441.81
392.47
Fixed Assets
270.62
201.69
180.61
178.29
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.61
3.61
0.11
16.38
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.52
4.44
0
0
Networking Capital
445.6
327.93
260.77
197.17
Inventories
186.91
186.49
178.72
128.38
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
194.43
161.74
141.47
110.12
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
183.67
79.74
37.79
33.63
Sundry Creditors
-59.85
-54.4
-47.43
-38.09
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-59.56
-45.64
-49.78
-36.87
Cash
234.12
0.63
0.32
0.61
Total Assets
959.47
538.3
441.81
392.45
