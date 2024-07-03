Summary

Repro India Limited was incorporated on April 1, 1993 as a private limited company with the name Repro Press Pvt Ltd. The company was originally formed as a partnership firm with the name Repro. The company changed their name to Repro India Pvt Ltd with effect from February 9, 1995. In February 14, 1995, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Repro India Ltd.The Company is a provider of end to end Print Solutions and one of the largest India-based producers of books. It provides content, print & fulfillment solutions to publishers across the world, including digitization, conversion and management of content, printing and binding of books, warehousing and delivery. Apart from these, it is a provider of content, print and fulfillment solutions to publishers, corporates, education institutions and governments. They produce multiple product formats such as books, e-books and other interactive content. The company has certification for ISO 9001-2008, ISO 14000-2004, FSC, PEFC and SEDEX for their quality, environment & social compliance practices.The company has their manufacturing facilities located at Mahape, Mumbai and Surat. They are having their head office located at Mumbai. Their sales offices are located at Mumbai, Delhi, USA, UK and Nigeria. Their customer include Penguin, Pearson, OUP, Orient Blackswan, Lakshmi, Saraswati, Rachna Sagar, Jeevandeep, Chetana, Vikram, Symbiosis Distance Learning, Jetking, IIHT, IMS, ICWA, Subhash

