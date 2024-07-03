iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Repro India Ltd Share Price

548.45
(-1.33%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:59:26 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open550.8
  • Day's High556.45
  • 52 Wk High937.45
  • Prev. Close555.85
  • Day's Low544
  • 52 Wk Low 471.55
  • Turnover (lac)12.83
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value258.95
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)785.57
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Repro India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Printing & Stationery

Open

550.8

Prev. Close

555.85

Turnover(Lac.)

12.83

Day's High

556.45

Day's Low

544

52 Week's High

937.45

52 Week's Low

471.55

Book Value

258.95

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

785.57

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Repro India Ltd Corporate Action

31 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Jul, 2024

arrow

17 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Repro India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Repro India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:21 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.86%

Non-Promoter- 10.01%

Institutions: 10.01%

Non-Institutions: 43.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Repro India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.3

38.79

20.21

12.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

362.74

251.88

244.19

238.47

Net Worth

377.04

290.67

264.4

250.56

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

196.04

104.51

277.76

232.88

yoy growth (%)

87.58

-62.37

19.26

-20.74

Raw materials

-107.36

-56.12

-144.62

-124.89

As % of sales

54.76

53.69

52.06

53.62

Employee costs

-28.93

-22.05

-25.68

-31.9

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-24.16

-44.02

14.65

28.72

Depreciation

-25.64

-26.66

-18.4

-12.75

Tax paid

0.26

2.14

1.66

1.48

Working capital

19.29

-58.07

-28.73

18.42

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

87.58

-62.37

19.26

-20.74

Op profit growth

-338.26

-111.48

82.2

6.49

EBIT growth

-56.11

-229.85

-42.47

174.84

Net profit growth

-42.93

-356.72

-46

1,467.74

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

479.46

421.95

287.43

138.04

367.48

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

479.46

421.95

287.43

138.04

367.48

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.15

0.97

1.05

0.78

1.01

View Annually Results

Repro India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Doms Industries Ltd

DOMS

2,772.45

95.8416,797.3248.060.09423.14143.25

Navneet Education Ltd

NAVNETEDUL

145.33

143,288.013.251.79270.6385.47

Flair Writing Industries Ltd

FLAIR

287.9

27.193,031.731.970241.8989.81

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd

KOKUYOCMLN

131.77

61.31,322-10.630.38171.8929.61

Linc Ltd

LINC

158.85

26.03941.428.780.79134.6435.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Repro India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Exec. Director

Vinod Vohra

Managing Director

Sanjeev Vohra

Whole-time Director

Mukesh Dhruve

Whole-time Director

Rajeev Vohra

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ullal R Bhat

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Dushyant Mehta

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Mahalakshmi Ramadorai

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Bhumika Batra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Almina Shaikh

Additional Director

ARINDAM GHOSH HARAPRASAD

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Repro India Ltd

Summary

Repro India Limited was incorporated on April 1, 1993 as a private limited company with the name Repro Press Pvt Ltd. The company was originally formed as a partnership firm with the name Repro. The company changed their name to Repro India Pvt Ltd with effect from February 9, 1995. In February 14, 1995, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Repro India Ltd.The Company is a provider of end to end Print Solutions and one of the largest India-based producers of books. It provides content, print & fulfillment solutions to publishers across the world, including digitization, conversion and management of content, printing and binding of books, warehousing and delivery. Apart from these, it is a provider of content, print and fulfillment solutions to publishers, corporates, education institutions and governments. They produce multiple product formats such as books, e-books and other interactive content. The company has certification for ISO 9001-2008, ISO 14000-2004, FSC, PEFC and SEDEX for their quality, environment & social compliance practices.The company has their manufacturing facilities located at Mahape, Mumbai and Surat. They are having their head office located at Mumbai. Their sales offices are located at Mumbai, Delhi, USA, UK and Nigeria. Their customer include Penguin, Pearson, OUP, Orient Blackswan, Lakshmi, Saraswati, Rachna Sagar, Jeevandeep, Chetana, Vikram, Symbiosis Distance Learning, Jetking, IIHT, IMS, ICWA, Subhash
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Repro India Ltd share price today?

The Repro India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹548.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Repro India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Repro India Ltd is ₹785.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Repro India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Repro India Ltd is 0 and 2.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Repro India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Repro India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Repro India Ltd is ₹471.55 and ₹937.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Repro India Ltd?

Repro India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.57%, 3 Years at 1.76%, 1 Year at -38.17%, 6 Month at -10.10%, 3 Month at -4.83% and 1 Month at -3.46%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Repro India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Repro India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.87 %
Institutions - 10.02 %
Public - 43.12 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Repro India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.