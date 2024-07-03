SectorPrinting & Stationery
Open₹550.8
Prev. Close₹555.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹12.83
Day's High₹556.45
Day's Low₹544
52 Week's High₹937.45
52 Week's Low₹471.55
Book Value₹258.95
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)785.57
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.3
38.79
20.21
12.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
362.74
251.88
244.19
238.47
Net Worth
377.04
290.67
264.4
250.56
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
196.04
104.51
277.76
232.88
yoy growth (%)
87.58
-62.37
19.26
-20.74
Raw materials
-107.36
-56.12
-144.62
-124.89
As % of sales
54.76
53.69
52.06
53.62
Employee costs
-28.93
-22.05
-25.68
-31.9
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-24.16
-44.02
14.65
28.72
Depreciation
-25.64
-26.66
-18.4
-12.75
Tax paid
0.26
2.14
1.66
1.48
Working capital
19.29
-58.07
-28.73
18.42
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
87.58
-62.37
19.26
-20.74
Op profit growth
-338.26
-111.48
82.2
6.49
EBIT growth
-56.11
-229.85
-42.47
174.84
Net profit growth
-42.93
-356.72
-46
1,467.74
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
479.46
421.95
287.43
138.04
367.48
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
479.46
421.95
287.43
138.04
367.48
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.15
0.97
1.05
0.78
1.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Doms Industries Ltd
DOMS
2,772.45
|95.84
|16,797.32
|48.06
|0.09
|423.14
|143.25
Navneet Education Ltd
NAVNETEDUL
145.33
|14
|3,288.01
|3.25
|1.79
|270.63
|85.47
Flair Writing Industries Ltd
FLAIR
287.9
|27.19
|3,031.7
|31.97
|0
|241.89
|89.81
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd
KOKUYOCMLN
131.77
|61.3
|1,322
|-10.63
|0.38
|171.89
|29.61
Linc Ltd
LINC
158.85
|26.03
|941.42
|8.78
|0.79
|134.64
|35.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
Vinod Vohra
Managing Director
Sanjeev Vohra
Whole-time Director
Mukesh Dhruve
Whole-time Director
Rajeev Vohra
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ullal R Bhat
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Dushyant Mehta
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Mahalakshmi Ramadorai
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Bhumika Batra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Almina Shaikh
Additional Director
ARINDAM GHOSH HARAPRASAD
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Repro India Ltd
Summary
Repro India Limited was incorporated on April 1, 1993 as a private limited company with the name Repro Press Pvt Ltd. The company was originally formed as a partnership firm with the name Repro. The company changed their name to Repro India Pvt Ltd with effect from February 9, 1995. In February 14, 1995, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Repro India Ltd.The Company is a provider of end to end Print Solutions and one of the largest India-based producers of books. It provides content, print & fulfillment solutions to publishers across the world, including digitization, conversion and management of content, printing and binding of books, warehousing and delivery. Apart from these, it is a provider of content, print and fulfillment solutions to publishers, corporates, education institutions and governments. They produce multiple product formats such as books, e-books and other interactive content. The company has certification for ISO 9001-2008, ISO 14000-2004, FSC, PEFC and SEDEX for their quality, environment & social compliance practices.The company has their manufacturing facilities located at Mahape, Mumbai and Surat. They are having their head office located at Mumbai. Their sales offices are located at Mumbai, Delhi, USA, UK and Nigeria. Their customer include Penguin, Pearson, OUP, Orient Blackswan, Lakshmi, Saraswati, Rachna Sagar, Jeevandeep, Chetana, Vikram, Symbiosis Distance Learning, Jetking, IIHT, IMS, ICWA, Subhash
Read More
The Repro India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹548.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Repro India Ltd is ₹785.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Repro India Ltd is 0 and 2.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Repro India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Repro India Ltd is ₹471.55 and ₹937.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Repro India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.57%, 3 Years at 1.76%, 1 Year at -38.17%, 6 Month at -10.10%, 3 Month at -4.83% and 1 Month at -3.46%.
