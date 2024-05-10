To the Members of Repro India Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Repro India Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss, including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and profit, other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Rs.Auditors

Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter How the Key Audit Matter was addressed in our audit A. Impairment of property, plant & equipment, valuation of inventories, and adequacy of provision for employee dues in the matter of labor strike and closure of at Mahape plant of the Company. (Refer note 42 to the financial statement). Our audit procedures in respect of these matters included but not limited to following: • Understood the Company policies and processes and evaluated design implementation and operating effectiveness of controls relating to impairment provision of property, plant and equipment, valuation of inventories and provision for employee dues arising on account of the strike/ closure of the plant. The workers at Mahape plant (the plant) of the Company have been on strike since April 8, 2017. Further, The Company has declared the factory as closed consequent upon the order from Honble High Court of Bombay effect from May 6, 2020. • Assessing the valuation methodology, evaluating, and challenging the reasonableness of the assumptions used by independent valuer engaged by the Company in impairment assessment of property, plant and equipment, with the assistance of an internal expert. We have identified the following as Key Audit Matters in connection with the Mahape plant: • Obtained the physical verification report from the management and verified the same with the books of accounts. • The carrying value of moveable assets situated at the plant aggregates to Rs. 409 lakhs which is not in use since the commencement of the strike. At the end of each reporting period, the Company assesses the recoverable value of the property, plant and equipment to determine the indications of impairment of those assets which is subject to significant judgement and estimation uncertainty considering the value of these assets and the fact that they have not been in use for the past seven years. The amounts involve significant impact on financial statements. • Examined valuation of inventory at the lower of cost and net realizable value, as conducted by the Company. • Verified net realizable value in compliance with requirements of Ind AS 2. Key Audit Matter How the Key Audit Matter was addressed in our audit • The Company also has inventories aggregating to Rs.590 lakhs at the plant which have not been consumed since April 8, 2017, due to Labour strike. Inventories are valued at the lower of the cost and net realizable value. However, since there have been no consumptions of these inventory items during this considerate time period, there is estimation uncertainty in arriving at the Net Realizable Value for these assets, which would have a significant impact on financial statements. • With respect to the adequacy of provision on account of employee dues resulting from the strike: a) Verified the legal opinion obtained by the Company from their external legal advisors with respect to the potential employee dues resulting on account of claims raised by the striking employees. b) Examined and inquired with management about prior and current year correspondence related to strike with authorities involved and labor union. • As the employees are on strike, the Company has made the necessary provision in the books on account of the statutory dues payable to them towards the settlement of claims raised by employees, which is further based on reasonable estimates made by management that are subject to key assumptions. c) Verified worker dues in line with the applicable laws and regulations and assessed adequacy and reasonableness of provision in the light of payments made in settlement of statutory dues till date; and The Company applies significant judgement and estimation in the impairment testing of property, plant and equipment, valuation of inventories and in making provision for employee dues towards settlement of their claims. d) Performed inquiries with management on any developments in matter post year end and the Companys assessment of possible outcome of this matter and the resultant impact thereof on the existing provisions. In view of the above, these matters have been identified as Key Audit Matters. • Assessed the completeness & adequacy of disclosures in the financial statements relating to the above matters in accordance with applicable Ind AS requirements.

Key Audit Matter How the Key Audit Matter was addressed in our audit B. Significant judgement and estimates are involved with respect to the following matters of Intangible assets and Intangible assets under development (Refer note 4b to the financial statements). Our audit procedures included and were not limited to the following: - • Understood the Company policies and processes and evaluated the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of the controls with respect to assessment criteria for recognition and measurement of the expenditure incurred on the technology project, in Intangible assets, and whether to be capitalised as Intangible assets under development. • In the year ended March 31, 2024, the Company has incurred capital expenditure on Technology project amounting to Rs.1,341 lakhs (March 31, 2023 - Rs.1,125 lakhs) out of which Rs.Nil lakhs have been capitalised under Intangible Assets (March 31, 2023 - Rs.344 lakhs) and balance of Rs.2,122 lakhs (March 31, 2023 - Rs.781 lakhs) represents Intangible Assets under development as on March 31, 2024. This is on account of development of technology which would generate future economic benefits to the Company and enable the Company to meet the ever-growing demand of the customers and help to generate revenue to the Company. • Assessed the nature of the capitalisation and development cost made to Intangible assets and Intangible assets under development and performed verification of underlying records and information of capital and development cost on sample basis to test whether they meet the recognition and measurement criteria as set out in Ind AS 38- Intangible Assets, including evaluation of reasonableness of estimation of future economic benefits and intended use of the Intangible assets and Intangible assets under development. • At the times of recognition of Intangible asset, significant management judgement is required to determine whether the said expenditure meets the recognition criteria for capitalisation as Intangible asset or internally generated intangible assets under development in accordance with Ind AS. • Computed the mathematical accuracy of the amortization charge and reasonableness of useful life of Intangible asset. Due to the materiality of the assets recognized and the level of management judgement involved being significant, initial recognition and measurement of intangible and internally generated intangible assets is a key audit matter. Evaluated the adequacy of disclosures made by the Company in the financial statements in view of the requirements as specified in the Indian Accounting Standards.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Directors report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Directors report if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance under SA 720 Rs.The Auditors responsibilities Relating to Other Information.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section

134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities For the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

We give in “Annexure A" a detailed description of Auditors responsibilities for Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in “Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the

Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure C”.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,

2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer note 41 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. 1) The Management has represented that, to the best of

its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

2) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, as on the date of this audit report, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate

Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

3) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, and according to the information and explanations provided to us by the Management in this regard nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under (1) and (2) above, contain any material mis-statement.

v. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. The audit trail feature has been operated throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the accounting software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

3. In our opinion, according to information, explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors is within the limits laid prescribed under Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act and the rules thereunder.

For M S K A & Associates

Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No. 105047W

Amrish Vaidya Partner Membership No. 101739 UDIN: 24101739BKEZRQ7336 Place: Mumbai Date : May 10, 2024

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF REPRO INDIA LIMITED

Auditors Responsibilities For the Audit of the Standalone Financial

Statements

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment

and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our

opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore, the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

For M S K A & Associates

Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No. 105047W

Amrish Vaidya Partner Membership No.101739 UDIN: 24101739BKEZRQ7336 Place: Mumbai Date: May 10, 2024

ANNEXURE B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF REPRO INDIA LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31,2024

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under Rs.Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report]

i. (a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing Full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) Property, Plant and Equipment, and right-of-use assets were physically verified by the management according to a phased programme designed to cover all items over a period of 3 years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of Property, plant and equipment, and right-of-use assets have been physically verified by Management during the year. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no immovable properties, and accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(i)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its property, plant, and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceeding has been initiated or pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition)

Act, 1988, as amended and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ii. (a) The inventory has been physically verified during the year by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification, coverage and procedure of such verification is reasonable and appropriate. having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores in aggregate from Banks/financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the standalone financial statements, quarterly returns / statements are filed with such Banks/ financial institutions are not in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company. Details of the same are as below.

(Rs in lakhs)

Quarter ended Amount as per books of accounts Amounts as per quarterly return/statement Discrepancy Remark Debtors Inventory Total Debtors Inventory Total Q1 9,101 4,923 14,024 9,101 4,923 14,024 Q2 5,698 4,090 9,788 5,733 3,998 9,731 57 Immaterial Q3 10,912 4,067 14,979 9,717 4,080 13,797 1,182 Related party receivables not considered in quarterly return/ statement Q4 9,271 3,680 12,951 7,392 3,694 11,086 1,865

iii. (a) The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee or provided security to any other entity during the year. Accordingly, provisions stated under clause 3(iii)(a)(c)(d)(e) and

(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that, investments made are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

iv. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no loans, guarantees, and security in respect of which provisions of sections 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable and accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(iv) of the Order to that extent is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, in respect of investments made.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor any amounts which are deemed to be deposits, within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. Also, there are no amounts outstanding as on March 31, 2024, which are in the nature of deposits.

vi. The provisions of sub-Section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company as the Central Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records for any of the products/ services of the Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause

3(vi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, cess, and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities during the year, though there has been a slight delay in a few cases.

There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, cess, and other statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024, outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and examination of records of the Company, details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024, on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount Demanded (Rs in lakhs) Amount Paid (Rs in lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Remarks, if any Customs Act, 1962 Custom Duty 4,886 187 2006-2009 Commissioner of Customs Customs Act, 1962 Custom Duty 945 71 2006-2009 Customs, Excise & Service Tax Appellant Tribunal The Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 391 29 2008-2009 CESTAT

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which are not accounted in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in Income-tax Assessment of the Company. Accordingly, the provision stated under clause

3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us, money raised by way of term loans during the year have been applied for the purpose for which they were raised.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information explanation given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from an any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) In our opinion and according to the information explanation given to us, the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made preferential allotment the year and the requirements of Section 42 and Section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 (or mention Rs.the Act if already defined), have been complied with. The amount raised has been used for the purposes for which they were raised.

xi. (a) Based on our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year in the course of our audit.

(b) Based on our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xii)(a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 (or mention Rs.the Act if already defined), where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of our audit report, for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 (or mention Rs.the Act if already defined) in clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45 IA of the

Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year and accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have more than one Core Investment Company as a part of its group. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvii. Based on the overall review of standalone financial statements, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xvii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xviii There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios (as disclosed in note 47 to the standalone financial statements), ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our verification, the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, are applicable to the Company. The Company is not required to make contribution during the year and there are no unspent amounts which are required to be transferred either to a Fund specified in schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013 or to a Special Account as per the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said Clause has been included in the report.

For M S K A & Associates

Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No. 105047W

Amrish Vaidya

Partner

Membership No. 101739

UDIN: 24101739BKEZRQ7336

Place: Mumbai Date: May 10, 2024

ANNEXURE C TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF REPRO INDIA LIMITED

[Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under.Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the Members of Repro India Limited on the Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Repro India Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company, has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) (the "Guidance Note").

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, and the audit evidence obtained by the other auditors in terms of their reports referred to in the Other

Matter paragraph below, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding

the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls With reference to Standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent [imitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financia[ control with reference to standalone financia[ statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For M S K A & Associates

Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No. 105047W