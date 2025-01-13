Repro India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.3
38.79
20.21
12.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
362.74
251.88
244.19
238.47
Net Worth
377.04
290.67
264.4
250.56
Minority Interest
Debt
48.77
96.16
101.85
139.14
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.27
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
432.08
386.83
366.25
389.7
Fixed Assets
251.41
249.46
249.8
289.58
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.43
6.3
4.81
4.91
Deferred Tax Asset Net
39.55
33.28
32.82
32.56
Networking Capital
128.79
93.54
72.55
56.86
Inventories
36.8
55.46
38.58
27.91
Inventory Days
71.83
97.47
Sundry Debtors
87.73
61.05
53.31
73.45
Debtor Days
99.25
256.52
Other Current Assets
40.32
32.17
23.99
19.07
Sundry Creditors
-26.07
-41.42
-28.97
-25.29
Creditor Days
53.93
88.32
Other Current Liabilities
-9.99
-13.72
-14.36
-38.28
Cash
6.9
4.25
6.27
5.79
Total Assets
432.08
386.83
366.25
389.7
