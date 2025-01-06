Repro India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-24.16
-44.02
14.65
28.72
Depreciation
-25.64
-26.66
-18.4
-12.75
Tax paid
0.26
2.14
1.66
1.48
Working capital
19.29
-58.07
-28.73
18.42
Other operating items
Operating
-30.25
-126.61
-30.82
35.87
Capital expenditure
-18.33
61.46
71.78
10.59
Free cash flow
-48.58
-65.15
40.95
46.46
Equity raised
514.68
560.42
511.55
384.64
Investing
-0.1
0
0
0.03
Financing
38.23
48.87
42.09
-89.99
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
504.23
544.14
594.6
341.15
