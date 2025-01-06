iifl-logo-icon 1
Repro India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

548.1
(-1.39%)
Jan 6, 2025

Repro India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-24.16

-44.02

14.65

28.72

Depreciation

-25.64

-26.66

-18.4

-12.75

Tax paid

0.26

2.14

1.66

1.48

Working capital

19.29

-58.07

-28.73

18.42

Other operating items

Operating

-30.25

-126.61

-30.82

35.87

Capital expenditure

-18.33

61.46

71.78

10.59

Free cash flow

-48.58

-65.15

40.95

46.46

Equity raised

514.68

560.42

511.55

384.64

Investing

-0.1

0

0

0.03

Financing

38.23

48.87

42.09

-89.99

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

504.23

544.14

594.6

341.15

