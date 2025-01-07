iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Repro India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

548.05
(-0.01%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:24:36 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Repro India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

196.04

104.51

277.76

232.88

yoy growth (%)

87.58

-62.37

19.26

-20.74

Raw materials

-107.36

-56.12

-144.62

-124.89

As % of sales

54.76

53.69

52.06

53.62

Employee costs

-28.93

-22.05

-25.68

-31.9

As % of sales

14.75

21.09

9.24

13.7

Other costs

-48.48

-31.07

-66.27

-53.48

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.72

29.72

23.86

22.96

Operating profit

11.27

-4.72

41.16

22.59

OPM

5.74

-4.52

14.82

9.7

Depreciation

-25.64

-26.66

-18.4

-12.75

Interest expense

-10.68

-13.3

-9

-12.39

Other income

0.89

0.67

0.89

31.28

Profit before tax

-24.16

-44.02

14.65

28.72

Taxes

0.26

2.14

1.66

1.48

Tax rate

-1.07

-4.86

11.33

5.17

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-23.9

-41.88

16.31

30.21

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-23.9

-41.88

16.31

30.21

yoy growth (%)

-42.93

-356.72

-46

1,467.74

NPM

-12.19

-40.07

5.87

12.97

Repro India : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Repro India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.