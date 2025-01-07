Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
196.04
104.51
277.76
232.88
yoy growth (%)
87.58
-62.37
19.26
-20.74
Raw materials
-107.36
-56.12
-144.62
-124.89
As % of sales
54.76
53.69
52.06
53.62
Employee costs
-28.93
-22.05
-25.68
-31.9
As % of sales
14.75
21.09
9.24
13.7
Other costs
-48.48
-31.07
-66.27
-53.48
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.72
29.72
23.86
22.96
Operating profit
11.27
-4.72
41.16
22.59
OPM
5.74
-4.52
14.82
9.7
Depreciation
-25.64
-26.66
-18.4
-12.75
Interest expense
-10.68
-13.3
-9
-12.39
Other income
0.89
0.67
0.89
31.28
Profit before tax
-24.16
-44.02
14.65
28.72
Taxes
0.26
2.14
1.66
1.48
Tax rate
-1.07
-4.86
11.33
5.17
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-23.9
-41.88
16.31
30.21
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-23.9
-41.88
16.31
30.21
yoy growth (%)
-42.93
-356.72
-46
1,467.74
NPM
-12.19
-40.07
5.87
12.97
