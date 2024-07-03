Repro India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
352.31
300.9
193.7
87.86
293.37
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
352.31
300.9
193.7
87.86
293.37
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.32
0.52
0.38
0.61
0.86
Total Income
353.63
301.42
194.08
88.47
294.23
Total Expenditure
314.76
271.41
184.76
97.02
258.04
PBIDT
38.87
30.01
9.32
-8.55
36.19
Interest
7.61
8.03
8.05
10.27
6.39
PBDT
31.26
21.98
1.27
-18.81
29.8
Depreciation
22.16
18.3
19.77
21.27
14.03
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
-1.03
Deferred Tax
0.08
0
0.01
-2.62
-0.54
Reported Profit After Tax
9.02
3.68
-18.51
-37.46
17.34
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
9.02
3.68
-18.51
-37.46
17.34
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
9.02
3.68
-18.51
-37.46
17.34
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.61
2.9
-15.08
-30.99
14.41
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
14.3
12.73
12.71
12.09
12.09
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.03
9.97
4.81
-9.73
12.33
PBDTM(%)
8.87
7.3
0.65
-21.4
10.15
PATM(%)
2.56
1.22
-9.55
-42.63
5.91
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.