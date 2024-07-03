iifl-logo-icon 1
Repro India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

548.7
(-0.13%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

352.31

300.9

193.7

87.86

293.37

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

352.31

300.9

193.7

87.86

293.37

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.32

0.52

0.38

0.61

0.86

Total Income

353.63

301.42

194.08

88.47

294.23

Total Expenditure

314.76

271.41

184.76

97.02

258.04

PBIDT

38.87

30.01

9.32

-8.55

36.19

Interest

7.61

8.03

8.05

10.27

6.39

PBDT

31.26

21.98

1.27

-18.81

29.8

Depreciation

22.16

18.3

19.77

21.27

14.03

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

-1.03

Deferred Tax

0.08

0

0.01

-2.62

-0.54

Reported Profit After Tax

9.02

3.68

-18.51

-37.46

17.34

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

9.02

3.68

-18.51

-37.46

17.34

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

9.02

3.68

-18.51

-37.46

17.34

EPS (Unit Curr.)

6.61

2.9

-15.08

-30.99

14.41

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

14.3

12.73

12.71

12.09

12.09

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

11.03

9.97

4.81

-9.73

12.33

PBDTM(%)

8.87

7.3

0.65

-21.4

10.15

PATM(%)

2.56

1.22

-9.55

-42.63

5.91

