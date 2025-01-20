Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
108.22
-62.43
22.77
-6.88
Op profit growth
-302.62
-113.59
219.42
-43.74
EBIT growth
-59.66
-224.63
-3.97
109.45
Net profit growth
-46.54
-330.74
14.69
-3,067.87
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
4.29
-4.41
12.18
4.68
EBIT margin
-4.65
-24.01
7.23
9.25
Net profit margin
-8.06
-31.42
5.11
5.47
RoCE
-3.49
-7.74
6.41
7.28
RoNW
-2.21
-3.93
1.8
2.16
RoA
-1.51
-2.53
1.13
1.07
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-18.25
-35.88
15.55
14.26
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-39.28
-58.92
-0.32
1.93
Book value per share
211.21
210.05
245.67
193.85
Valuation ratios
P/E
-21.69
-9.67
21.54
44.18
P/CEPS
-10.07
-5.89
-1,027.86
326.28
P/B
1.87
1.65
1.36
3.25
EV/EBIDTA
44.74
-104.34
12.29
20.67
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-3.69
-6.76
7.34
9.97
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
90.84
245.19
97.06
109.64
Inventory days
42.55
89.16
41.25
47.94
Creditor days
-51.18
-92.11
-42.2
-45.87
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.24
2.47
-2.92
-2.16
Net debt / equity
0.35
0.52
0.53
0.63
Net debt / op. profit
7.75
-21.88
3.52
10.07
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-51.98
-50.6
-49.98
-54.53
Employee costs
-13
-19.23
-8.27
-14.44
Other costs
-30.72
-34.57
-29.55
-26.32
