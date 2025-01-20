iifl-logo-icon 1
Repro India Ltd Key Ratios

540
(0.55%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:59:25 AM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

108.22

-62.43

22.77

-6.88

Op profit growth

-302.62

-113.59

219.42

-43.74

EBIT growth

-59.66

-224.63

-3.97

109.45

Net profit growth

-46.54

-330.74

14.69

-3,067.87

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

4.29

-4.41

12.18

4.68

EBIT margin

-4.65

-24.01

7.23

9.25

Net profit margin

-8.06

-31.42

5.11

5.47

RoCE

-3.49

-7.74

6.41

7.28

RoNW

-2.21

-3.93

1.8

2.16

RoA

-1.51

-2.53

1.13

1.07

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-18.25

-35.88

15.55

14.26

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-39.28

-58.92

-0.32

1.93

Book value per share

211.21

210.05

245.67

193.85

Valuation ratios

P/E

-21.69

-9.67

21.54

44.18

P/CEPS

-10.07

-5.89

-1,027.86

326.28

P/B

1.87

1.65

1.36

3.25

EV/EBIDTA

44.74

-104.34

12.29

20.67

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-3.69

-6.76

7.34

9.97

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

90.84

245.19

97.06

109.64

Inventory days

42.55

89.16

41.25

47.94

Creditor days

-51.18

-92.11

-42.2

-45.87

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.24

2.47

-2.92

-2.16

Net debt / equity

0.35

0.52

0.53

0.63

Net debt / op. profit

7.75

-21.88

3.52

10.07

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-51.98

-50.6

-49.98

-54.53

Employee costs

-13

-19.23

-8.27

-14.44

Other costs

-30.72

-34.57

-29.55

-26.32

