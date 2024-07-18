iifl-logo-icon 1
Repro India Ltd AGM

510.1
(-0.99%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:28 PM

Repro India CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM9 Aug 202418 Jul 2024
AGM 09/08/2024 Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to Regulations 34(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby enclose the Annual Report for the 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 scheduled to be held on Friday, August 09, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing/Other Audio-Visual Means. The Notice of the 31st AGM along with the Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24 is also available on the website of the Company at www.reproindialtd.com and has been sent only through electronic mode to those Members of the Company whose email addresses are registered with the Company/Registrar and Share Transfer Agent/ Depositories. This is for your information and records. Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from August 03, 2024 to August 09, 2024 for the purpose of AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.07.2024) Outcome of AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)

