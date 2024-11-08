iifl-logo-icon 1
Repro India Ltd Board Meeting

Repro India CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 202431 Oct 2024
REPRO INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Please find enclosed Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
REPRO INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Repro India Limited is scheduled to be held on Friday August 09 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended June 30 2024. The aforesaid information is also being on hosted on the website of the Company viz. www.reproindialtd.com. This is for your information and records. Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to the Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 and other regulations if applicable, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on August 09, 2024, inter-alia considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Accordingly, please find enclosed Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) alongwith Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 12:30 p.m. and concluded at 14:20 p.m. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)
Board Meeting10 May 20242 May 2024
REPRO INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Repro India Limited is scheduled to be held on Friday May 10 2024 to consider and approve the Annual Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) along with the Auditors Report for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. The aforesaid information is also being on hosted on the website of the Company viz. www.reproindialtd.com. This is for your information and records. Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.05.2024)
Board Meeting2 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
REPRO INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended December 31 2023. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 and other regulations if applicable, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. February 02, 2024 have, inter-alia considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine-months ended December 31, 2023. Accordingly, please find enclosed the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) alongwith Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 11.30 a.m. and concluded at 01.55 p.m. This is for your information and records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/02/2024)

