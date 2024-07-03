Repro India Ltd Summary

Repro India Limited was incorporated on April 1, 1993 as a private limited company with the name Repro Press Pvt Ltd. The company was originally formed as a partnership firm with the name Repro. The company changed their name to Repro India Pvt Ltd with effect from February 9, 1995. In February 14, 1995, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Repro India Ltd.The Company is a provider of end to end Print Solutions and one of the largest India-based producers of books. It provides content, print & fulfillment solutions to publishers across the world, including digitization, conversion and management of content, printing and binding of books, warehousing and delivery. Apart from these, it is a provider of content, print and fulfillment solutions to publishers, corporates, education institutions and governments. They produce multiple product formats such as books, e-books and other interactive content. The company has certification for ISO 9001-2008, ISO 14000-2004, FSC, PEFC and SEDEX for their quality, environment & social compliance practices.The company has their manufacturing facilities located at Mahape, Mumbai and Surat. They are having their head office located at Mumbai. Their sales offices are located at Mumbai, Delhi, USA, UK and Nigeria. Their customer include Penguin, Pearson, OUP, Orient Blackswan, Lakshmi, Saraswati, Rachna Sagar, Jeevandeep, Chetana, Vikram, Symbiosis Distance Learning, Jetking, IIHT, IMS, ICWA, Subhash, Autumn Arcturus etc.In the year 2000, as per the scheme of amalgamation, Repro Reproduction and Binders Pvt Ltd and Repro Prints and Binders Pvt Ltd were amalgamated with the company with effect from December 31, 1999. During the year 2005-06, the company came out with the initial public issue and their equity shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd with effect from December 15, 2005 and December 22, 2005 respectively. During the year 2006-07, the company set up a % Export Oriented Undertaking (EOU) under Software Technology Park (STP) Scheme at Mahape, Navi Mumbai with the name Repro India Ltd - Content Services. During the year 2008-09, the company set up a unit at Surat SEZ with the investment of USD 10 million to give a further focus to their export. The SEZ commenced commercial production with effect from April 2009.During the year 2009-10, the company entered into new territories in Europe and Africa. In Europe, they started business with Belgium, Italy and other countries. In Africa, they started business with Botswana, Namibia and newer countries in Southern Africa.The Company in 2010, got into new territories in Europe and Africa. In Europe, it started business with Belgium, Italy and other countries. In 2013, a new data center was built in a dedicated space which is compliant to various standards for redundancy and high speed internal LAN as well as WAN connectivity. Rapples, the Digital Educational Solution was launched in 2015.The Company in 2023, developed Bookscape - an online platform where the world of books is accessible at the click of a button. While the readers can buy a variety of books online, all the stakeholders in the publishing world can also interact with each other and be a part of a publishing eco-system.