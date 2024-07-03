Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPrinting & Stationery
Open₹2,769.95
Prev. Close₹2,772.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹6,190.07
Day's High₹2,800
Day's Low₹2,676.1
52 Week's High₹3,115
52 Week's Low₹1,285.1
Book Value₹145.92
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16,495.7
P/E95.84
EPS28.88
Divi. Yield0.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
60.69
0.37
0.37
0.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
727.65
319.05
236.13
225.01
Net Worth
788.34
319.42
236.5
225.38
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
1,537.14
1,211.89
683.6
402.82
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,537.14
1,211.89
683.6
402.82
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
10.13
4.63
2.62
5.97
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Doms Industries Ltd
DOMS
2,772.45
|95.84
|16,797.32
|48.06
|0.09
|423.14
|143.25
Navneet Education Ltd
NAVNETEDUL
145.33
|14
|3,288.01
|3.25
|1.79
|270.63
|85.47
Flair Writing Industries Ltd
FLAIR
287.9
|27.19
|3,031.7
|31.97
|0
|241.89
|89.81
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd
KOKUYOCMLN
131.77
|61.3
|1,322
|-10.63
|0.38
|171.89
|29.61
Linc Ltd
LINC
158.85
|26.03
|941.42
|8.78
|0.79
|134.64
|35.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Gianmatteo Terruzzi
Managing Director
Santosh Rasiklal Raveshia
Whole-time Director
Sanjay Mansukhlal Rajani
Whole-time Director
Ketan Mansukhlal Rajani
Whole-time Director
Chandni Vijay Somaiya
Non Executive Director
Massimo Candela
Non Executive Director
Luca Pelosin
Non Executive Director
Annalisa Matilde Elena Barbera
Non Executive Director
Cristian Nicoletti
Independent Director
Rajiv Ishwarbhai Mistry
Independent Director
Mehul Shah
Independent Director
Darshika Thacker
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mitesh Padia
Reports by Doms Industries Ltd
Summary
Doms Industries Private Limited was originally incorporated as Writefine Products Private Limited as a Private Limited Company, dated October 24, 2006, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed to DOMS Industries Private Limited at Ahmedabad on April 21, 2017. Upon the conversion of the Company into a Public Limited Company,, the name was changed to DOMS Industries Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued to Company by the RoC on August 3, 2023. The Company traces lineage back to 1973, with the formation of a Partnership Firm, R.R. Industries by the founders, late Rasiklal Amritlal Raveshia and late Mansukhlal Jamnadas Rajani, which undertook the business of manufacturing and sale of pencils and crayons. Subsequently, in 2005, another Partnership Firm S. Tech Industries was founded by certain members of the Promoter Group, to undertake the business of manufacturing and sale of polymer based scholastic stationery. In order to streamline operations and achieve integration of businesses, the Company (then known as Writefine Products Private Limited) acquired the business of these partnership firms.Further, in 2012, the Company got into a strategic partnership with FILA, a listed Italian multinational company, engaged in the supply of various art materials and stationery products, with a global presence. The partnership with FILA enabled to gain access to international markets for dis
The Doms Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2718.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Doms Industries Ltd is ₹16495.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Doms Industries Ltd is 95.84 and 19.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Doms Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Doms Industries Ltd is ₹1285.1 and ₹3115 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Doms Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 114.18%, 6 Month at 28.91%, 3 Month at 6.63% and 1 Month at -4.44%.
