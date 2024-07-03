iifl-logo-icon 1
Doms Industries Ltd Share Price

2,718.15
(-1.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

  • Open2,769.95
  • Day's High2,800
  • 52 Wk High3,115
  • Prev. Close2,772.45
  • Day's Low2,676.1
  • 52 Wk Low 1,285.1
  • Turnover (lac)6,190.07
  • P/E95.84
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value145.92
  • EPS28.88
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)16,495.7
  • Div. Yield0.09
Doms Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Printing & Stationery

Open

2,769.95

Prev. Close

2,772.45

Turnover(Lac.)

6,190.07

Day's High

2,800

Day's Low

2,676.1

52 Week's High

3,115

52 Week's Low

1,285.1

Book Value

145.92

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

16,495.7

P/E

95.84

EPS

28.88

Divi. Yield

0.09

Doms Industries Ltd Corporate Action

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

Record Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Aug, 2024

arrow

31 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Doms Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Doms Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:42 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 30.58%

Foreign: 30.58%

Indian: 44.37%

Non-Promoter- 21.68%

Institutions: 21.68%

Non-Institutions: 3.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Doms Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

60.69

0.37

0.37

0.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

727.65

319.05

236.13

225.01

Net Worth

788.34

319.42

236.5

225.38

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

1,537.14

1,211.89

683.6

402.82

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,537.14

1,211.89

683.6

402.82

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

10.13

4.63

2.62

5.97

Doms Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Doms Industries Ltd

DOMS

2,772.45

95.8416,797.3248.060.09423.14143.25

Navneet Education Ltd

NAVNETEDUL

145.33

143,288.013.251.79270.6385.47

Flair Writing Industries Ltd

FLAIR

287.9

27.193,031.731.970241.8989.81

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd

KOKUYOCMLN

131.77

61.31,322-10.630.38171.8929.61

Linc Ltd

LINC

158.85

26.03941.428.780.79134.6435.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Doms Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Gianmatteo Terruzzi

Managing Director

Santosh Rasiklal Raveshia

Whole-time Director

Sanjay Mansukhlal Rajani

Whole-time Director

Ketan Mansukhlal Rajani

Whole-time Director

Chandni Vijay Somaiya

Non Executive Director

Massimo Candela

Non Executive Director

Luca Pelosin

Non Executive Director

Annalisa Matilde Elena Barbera

Non Executive Director

Cristian Nicoletti

Independent Director

Rajiv Ishwarbhai Mistry

Independent Director

Mehul Shah

Independent Director

Darshika Thacker

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mitesh Padia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Doms Industries Ltd

Summary

Summary

Doms Industries Private Limited was originally incorporated as Writefine Products Private Limited as a Private Limited Company, dated October 24, 2006, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed to DOMS Industries Private Limited at Ahmedabad on April 21, 2017. Upon the conversion of the Company into a Public Limited Company,, the name was changed to DOMS Industries Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued to Company by the RoC on August 3, 2023. The Company traces lineage back to 1973, with the formation of a Partnership Firm, R.R. Industries by the founders, late Rasiklal Amritlal Raveshia and late Mansukhlal Jamnadas Rajani, which undertook the business of manufacturing and sale of pencils and crayons. Subsequently, in 2005, another Partnership Firm S. Tech Industries was founded by certain members of the Promoter Group, to undertake the business of manufacturing and sale of polymer based scholastic stationery. In order to streamline operations and achieve integration of businesses, the Company (then known as Writefine Products Private Limited) acquired the business of these partnership firms.Further, in 2012, the Company got into a strategic partnership with FILA, a listed Italian multinational company, engaged in the supply of various art materials and stationery products, with a global presence. The partnership with FILA enabled to gain access to international markets for dis
Company FAQs

What is the Doms Industries Ltd share price today?

The Doms Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2718.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Doms Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Doms Industries Ltd is ₹16495.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Doms Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Doms Industries Ltd is 95.84 and 19.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Doms Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Doms Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Doms Industries Ltd is ₹1285.1 and ₹3115 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Doms Industries Ltd?

Doms Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 114.18%, 6 Month at 28.91%, 3 Month at 6.63% and 1 Month at -4.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Doms Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Doms Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.96 %
Institutions - 21.68 %
Public - 3.36 %

