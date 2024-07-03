Summary

Doms Industries Private Limited was originally incorporated as Writefine Products Private Limited as a Private Limited Company, dated October 24, 2006, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed to DOMS Industries Private Limited at Ahmedabad on April 21, 2017. Upon the conversion of the Company into a Public Limited Company,, the name was changed to DOMS Industries Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued to Company by the RoC on August 3, 2023. The Company traces lineage back to 1973, with the formation of a Partnership Firm, R.R. Industries by the founders, late Rasiklal Amritlal Raveshia and late Mansukhlal Jamnadas Rajani, which undertook the business of manufacturing and sale of pencils and crayons. Subsequently, in 2005, another Partnership Firm S. Tech Industries was founded by certain members of the Promoter Group, to undertake the business of manufacturing and sale of polymer based scholastic stationery. In order to streamline operations and achieve integration of businesses, the Company (then known as Writefine Products Private Limited) acquired the business of these partnership firms.Further, in 2012, the Company got into a strategic partnership with FILA, a listed Italian multinational company, engaged in the supply of various art materials and stationery products, with a global presence. The partnership with FILA enabled to gain access to international markets for dis

