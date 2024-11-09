Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 31 Oct 2024

DOMS Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Unaudited financial results for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

DOMS Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Alteration of Main object clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and fixed record date and Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 15 May 2024

DOMS Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. 2. Recommend final dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24 subject to approval of Shareholders of the Company at ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 and Recommendation of Final Dividend Recommendation of Final Dividend of 2.5 per Equity Shares, subject to approval of Shareholders at ensuing Annual General Meeting Appointment of Secretarial Auditor, Internal Auditors and Cost of Auditors of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024