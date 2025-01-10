Doms Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
60.69
0.37
0.37
0.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
727.65
319.05
236.13
225.01
Net Worth
788.34
319.42
236.5
225.38
Minority Interest
Debt
135.6
118.29
105.23
117.52
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.09
2
3
4.33
Total Liabilities
926.03
439.71
344.73
347.23
Fixed Assets
426.58
309.14
214.16
219.3
Intangible Assets
Investments
75.32
4.76
3.45
4.34
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.93
4.99
4.01
4.12
Networking Capital
116.41
84.01
108.03
91.86
Inventories
178.43
156.34
140.5
111.38
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
47.05
26.27
39.27
36.4
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
56
35.53
32.62
23.55
Sundry Creditors
-87.31
-82.23
-72.55
-58.9
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-77.76
-51.9
-31.81
-20.57
Cash
300.79
36.83
15.08
27.6
Total Assets
926.03
439.73
344.73
347.22
No Record Found
