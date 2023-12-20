Doms Industries Ltd Management Discussions

Global Economy

Overview

In Calender Year (‘CY) 2023, the global economy endured various macroeconomic challenges, including persistent geopolitical conflicts, volatility in energy and food prices and rising inflation. Despite these challenges, global GDP expanded by an estimated 3.2%1. Central banks worldwide implemented interest rate hikes to rein in inflation, however, it weighed on economic growth. Nevertheless, these measures helped prevent a global recession and further resulted in decrease in inflation towards the end of the year.

Robust consumer and government spending has fuelled the US economy to rebound in the international trade and grow at a rate of 2.5%2. On the other hand, the European Union navigated various challenges, resulting in uneven growth across member states. Overall, the EU observed a modest growth and the Euro area successfully avoided an economic downturn.

Coming to Emerging Market and Developing Economies (EMDEs), although China grappled with real-estate issues and subdued consumer confidence, yet the EMDEs had a resultant growth rate of 5.2%3. In contrast, emerging markets such as India, Vietnam and Mexico benefited from diverse economic strategies and foreign investments, leading to positive growth trajectories.

Outlook

The global economy is poised for maintaining steady growth rate in the forthcoming years. While the growth rate may be lower than historical levels, inflation is projected to continue its downward trend. The global economy is approaching a soft-landing, avoiding recession or major instability. Despite persistent challenges in global trade and subdued investments, major central banks are preparing to ease monetary policies. This reflects confidence in successfully managing inflation and adds a cautious optimistic outlook for CY 2024.

Indian Economy

Overview

Despite a sluggish global economy, the Indian economy showcased impressive GDP growth fuelled by sustained momentum in manufacturing and construction sectors4. In FY24, the Indian economy grew by 8.2% in comparison to 7.0% in FY23. Key indicators such as e-way bills, GST collections and toll collection surged by double digits, reflecting sustained expansion in domestic economic activity.

The current account deficit (CAD) moderated to 1.2% of GDP during FY24 from 2.6% of the previous year. On the other hand, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) remained robust at $59.9billion during FY24, reflecting strong investor confidence. Simultaneously, external commercial borrowings also rebounded with net inflows of $3.7 billion during FY24. While the external debt-to-GDP ratio decreased to 18.7% by end-December 2023, the net International Investment position improved to ~10.8%.

On the backdrop of Indias robust economic growth, the Indian stationery and printing sector reached a valuation exceeding $10 billion. This sector caters to more than 300 million students and professionals present across 1.7 million educational institutions and diverse office setups. Stationery contributes to 60% of the market value, with notebooks, pens and pencils generating an estimated $4 billion in sales. Printing accounts for the remaining 40% of the market value. It is one of the most rapidly expanding segments with an annual growth rate surpassing 12%.5

Outlook

Several high-performance indicators point towards Indias sustained growth in the forthcoming years. This growth is expected to be driven by various factors, including increased capex deployment by the government, robust tax revenue collections, burgeoning domestic demand and increasing capacity utilisation across sectors coupled with a thriving food industry. Furthermore, stable repo rates, government bond yields and healthy foreign exchange reserves indicate macroeconomic stability in the near-term. The prospect of bountiful agricultural harvest is further expected to ease inflationary pressures and bolster economic growth.

Looking forward, the Indian stationery market is projected to experience approximate 13% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) between FY23 and FY266. The industry is witnessing a paradigm shift with children instead of the adults making the final decision when it comes to stationery. This is expected to steer the industry in a new direction. With manufacturers innovating to cater to the evolving market requirements, it is expected that the industry will contribute to the growth of the Indian economy in the upcoming years.

Industry Overview

Global stationery and supplies market

The global stationery and supplies market has observed consistent growth and sustained demand driven, fuelled by evolving customer preferences, technological advancements and favourable economic conditions. . 8%

The stationery and supplies market exhibits fragmentation with numerous players operating within the segment. However, these market players have been steadily engaging in mergers, acquisitions and partnerships to expand their market reach.

While medium to small-scale enterprises are securing new contracts and venturing into unexplored sectors through product innovation and technological advancements, it is steadily escalating competition among the players. The global stationery and supplies market is estimated to be valued at USD 192 billion in CY22, with a projected growth to reach USD 220 billion by CY27, reflecting a 2.8% CAGR during the forecast period7.

Growth drivers

The global stationery and supplies industry is poised for growth in the forthcoming years, owing to the factors listed below.

• Education: With the rise of global literacy rate, as more students are entering educational institutions, it is fuelling the demand of stationery items. Various governmental initiatives are facilitating educational expansion in different countries. This is surging the demand for writing and learning tools, keeping the stationery industry well-supplied with customers.

• Workforce Trends: A rise in global workforce is augmenting the industrys growth. The industry is observing a surge in demand of office supplies such as printer cartridges, binders, and organisers. Furthermore, with the increase in start-ups, workplaces are also aiming to equip their teams with traditional productive tools, increasing the demand of office stationery items and other required products.

• Product Innovation: The necessitate for product innovation is paramount to stay ahead of the curve. Companies are diversifying their offerings to meet the demands of modern market. While eco-friendly products made from recyclable materials cater to environmental-conscious consumers, smart pens and notebooks that integrate advanced technology attract the tech-savvy generation. The companies have been synergising functionality and aesthetics to capture new markets and engage customers.

• Regional Growth: Economic growth of the developing regions are bolstering the expansion of global stationery and supplies industry. With the rise in literacy rates and student enrolments, it is surging the demand for educational supplies. Furthermore, rapid industrialisation is employing a larger professional workforce that is increasing the requirement of office supplies. This regional growth is generating new avenues for stationery companies, facilitating expansion of production capacity.

Indian stationery and art materials market8

While the Indian stationery and art materials market experienced a significant decline in sales during FY 21 due to the global pandemic, the market regained itself steadily. As the world transitioned to online modes of education and remote work, there was reduced demand for stationery supplies. However, in FY22, the market rebounded.

The Indian stationery and art materials market is poised for further expansion, with a projected CAGR of approximately 13% between FY2023 and FY2028, reaching a valuation of H 71,600 crore by FY28.

As of FY24, non-paper stationery constitutes approximately 58% of the market by value with writing instruments, office supplies and art and craft materials contributing approximately 60%, 21% and 5%, respectively. On the other hand, paper stationery accounts for about 42% of the market value with notebooks and papers contributing around 65% and 35% respectively 9.

The non-paper stationery category is expected to grow at an approximate 14% CAGR during FY23 and FY28, reaching a market value of H 42,900 crore by FY28. Similarly, the paper stationery category is predicted to grow at a 12% CAGR during the same period, aiming to reach a market value of H 28,700 crore by FY28.

The stationery and art materials market in India presents vast untapped potential but has limited market players. However, there is a notable shift towards branded products especially due to evolving consumer preferences for premium and innovative offerings. It is expected that GST implementation, brand-building efforts by established players and expansive distribution networks will drive the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Market by types

By end use type

The Indian stationery and art materials market can be categorised based on its end users. School stationery items, including notebooks, pens, pencils, erasers, sharpeners and geometry sets, cater to the needs of students attending schools and colleges. On the other hand, office stationery items including files, folders, markers, staplers, punching machines and adhesives find their use in various professional organisations. Furthermore, stationery and art materials find their utilisation beyond educational institutions and offices as well.

By customer type

In terms of customer demographics, the Indian stationery and art materials market can be segmented into two main categories, Business-to-Consumer (B2C) and Business-to-Business (B2B). The B2C segment encompasses a diverse range of customers, including school and college students, corporate employees, artists and other professionals, while the B2B segment includes corporate entities, schools and colleges.

By geography

As of FY 23, the Indian stationery and art materials market saw West India emerging as the dominant region, accounting for approximately 32% of the market value. It is closely followed by North, South and East India contributing approximately 30%, 25% and 20% to the market value respectively. Urban areas lead the total market value, with metro cities and mini metro cities approximately constituting one-fifth of the market each.

By channel type

The sales channel for stationery products in India encompasses general trade, direct institutional sales, modern trade and e-commerce.

General trade, comprising distribution and trade, is the predominant channel. It is expected that this will maintain its significance in the coming years as well. On the other hand, direct institutional sales hold a notable portion of the sales mix, with modern trade and e-commerce channels steadily gaining momentum.

In terms of retail sales channels, the market is divided into organised and unorganised segments. Organised sales channels include modern trade and e-commerce platforms, while unorganised channels consist of general distribution and trade. As of FY24, the market is still dominated by unorganised channels despite the emergence of organised retail.

Trends shaping the Indian stationery and materials industry

Premiumisation

With increase in disposable incomes, Indians are increasingly opting for premium stationery products. This includes high-quality pens, notebooks and desk accessories from established brands that aim to deliver increased value to the consumers.

Focus on functionality and aesthetics

Consumers seek stationeries that synergises functionality and aesthetics. The current trends showcase customers preferring ergonomic designs, vibrant colours and features that boost productivity.

Rise of using planners

With a growing desire for organisations and self-improvement, planners, journals and bullet journalling supplies are experiencing a surge in popularity, particularly among young adults and professionals.

Indigenous manufacturing and brands

With various governmental initiatives supporting domestic manufacturing, Indian brands are observing a surge in sales.

Consumers can now obtain high-quality, locally produced products at a much affordable price.

Niche products

The Indian market is recording an increased demand for niche-specific stationery products. The development of these products have been especially beneficial for bullet journalists, calligraphers and other creative individuals who seek specialised tools to fuel their passions.

Shift towards innovative and creative products

The Indian market is observing a surge in demand for innovative and creatively designed products across various price ranges.

It has been observed that children have been the driving force behind the creation of innovative products. As children are discerning when it comes to selecting products, companies are re-innovating their products that peaks curiosity in children and grabs their attention easily.

Growth drivers for Indian stationery and supplies industry

Expanding education sector

Indias focus on providing education to all children, especially at the primary and secondary levels, has fuelled the demand for stationery items. There are several Initiatives that promotes learning and have subsequently increased the overall demand for educational supplies.

Growing economy

With government focusing on indigenous manufacturing, it has led to domestic brands to innovate and develop products that enables them to stay ahead of the curve. Coupled with a burgeoning middle-economic class and increasing disposable income, it is expected to bolster the growth of the industry as more consumers are willing to spend on higher-quality stationery products.

Shifting consumer preferences

Indian consumers are increasingly opting for premium, multi-functional stationeries that cater to aesthetics while meeting organisational needs. The industry has also been observing a rise in corporate gifting. Corporate entities often look for customised stationery products, particularly increasing the demand of premium products. Furthermore, with stationery combo sets being popular among children, manufacturers are increasingly designing more stationery kits that can appeal to children and subsequently increase their sales.

The role of private coaching segment

In India, a significant number of students opt for private coaching classes at both school and university levels. This has not only bolstered the emergence of coaching institutions but it has also resulted in a notable increase in per-person spending on stationery items. As of FY24, the Indian coaching industrys market size stands approximately H 65,000 crores11. The market is poised to reach around H 1,34,000 crores by FY29. This estimation is expected to further drive the demand for stationery products in India.

Government initiatives

The Indian government has implemented various policy reforms aimed at enhancing education infrastructure and increasing accessibility to teaching and learning resources. As of FY24, the Indian educational industry is valued at $48.9 billion and is projected to grow with a 10.7% CAGR and reach $125.8 billion by FY33. According to industry experts, the expansion of the education sector is anticipated to stimulate the demand for stationery products across the country.

Some of the initiatives propelling the growth of the education industry include:

• Samagra Shiksha Scheme: This scheme is designed from pre-school to class 12, improving school effectiveness measured in terms of equal opportunities for schooling and equitable learning outcomes. The government has allocated a financial outlay of H 2,94,283 crores for this scheme between FY22 and FY27.

• New India Literacy Programme: This centrally sponsored scheme aims to promote literacy among non-literates aged 15 and above. With a financial outlay of approximately H 1,038 crores, the scheme targets to cover 5 crore non-literates from FY23 to FY28.

• SWAYAM (Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds): SWAYAM is an Indian Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) platform that offers free access to quality online courses from Class 9 to post-graduation. This particularly targets the underprivileged sections of society.

• National Education Policy 2020: This policy seeks to reform the Indian education system by ensuring universal access to high-quality education across all schooling levels. The policy also ensures quality early childhood care and education for children aged between 3 and 6 years.

• NIPUN Bharat Programme: The primary objective of the programme is to ensure that every child in the country achieves foundational literacy and numeracy by the end of Grade 3 by FY28.

• PM POSHAN: Formerly known as the Mid-day Meal Scheme, PM POSHAN aims to enhance enrolment, retention and attendance rates while improving nutritional levels among school-going children in Classes I to VIII. The scheme covers 12 crore children in India and is recognised as one of the worlds largest school meal programmes.

Company Overview

DOMS Industries Limited, with a market share of ~12% in FY 202312, is one of Indias largest stationery and art products company. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and sells a wide range of well-designed, quality stationery and art products, categorised into seven categories that include, scholastic stationery, scholastic art material, paper stationery, kits and combos, office supplies, hobby and craft and fine art products.

The Companys products are primarily sold under the flagship brand ‘DOMS, as well as through other brands/ sub-brands/ associate brands, like C3, Amariz, FixyFix & ClapJoy. The Companys multi-channel distribution network is spread domestically across 28 States and 8 Union Territories of India as well as in 50+ countries globally covering the America, Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East.

The Companys keen focus on research and development, product engineering, backward integrated manufacturing operations, large and diverse product portfolio has enabled DOMS to become the fastest growing stationery and art material products company in India in terms of revenue over the past few years. With a focus on excellence and a commitment to consumer satisfaction, the Company has now become a trusted name in the global market. The Companys legacy is based on its commitment to quality, dependability and redefining the industrys future.

In FY23, core products ‘pencils and ‘mathematical instrument boxes commanded significant market shares holding 29% and 30%, market share, respectively by value. The Companys expertise in offering well-designed and high-quality stationery and art material products across seven distinct categories at affordable prices has enabled the Company to outperform its peers and establish itself as one of the fastest growing companies in India, in terms of revenue, between FY21 and FY24.

Scholastic Stationery Scholastic Art Material Hobby & Craft Office Supplies Paper Stationery Fine Art Products Kits & Combos Black Lead Pencils Wax Crayons Modelling Clay Pens Notebooks Artists Pencils Kneadable Stationery Kits Mechanical Oil Pastels Playing Dough Board Markers Exercise Books Erasers Art Material Kits Pencils Colour Pencils Glitter Glue Permanent Markers Drawing Books Water Colours for Artist Painting Kits Erasers Plastic Crayons Liquid Glue Correction Pens Sketch Pads Gouache Colours Combo Packs Sharpeners Poster Colours Executive Diaries Mathematical lnstruments Water Colours Glue Sticks Conference Pads Sketch Markers Varnishes & Mediums Chalk & Chalk Holders Brush Pens Canvases Tempera Colours Artist Papers Brushes Artist Brushes

Establishing its presence

Diversified product portfolio

The Company has been able to gather a significant competitive edge over its peers by leveraging its expertise of developing a diversified product portfolio that caters to evolving consumer needs. The Company takes pride in developing a wide range of SKUs to cater to diverse consumers at distinct price points.

The Company aims to establish itself as a one-stop shop for stationery and art needs, fostering customer loyalty and growth. With a product portfolio including scholastic, office, hobby and even professional art supplies, the Company has been able to capture a wide customer base and varied spending habits. The company has recently ventured into the back-to-school product segment by acquiring 51% stake in Skido which is the manufacturing and marketing of bags, including school bags, pouches and other related products. This adaptability has ensured the Company can adapt to the evolving dynamic market needs easily.

Robust manufacturing infrastructure

Modern, scalable and integrated manufacturing infrastructure provides the Company with a crucial edge over its peers. The back integrated manufacturing infrastructure provides a plethora of benefits to DOMS. It allows adaptation to meet the evolving consumer expectations and fluctuating demand for specific products, ensuring the Company can capitalise on trends and avoid inventory build-up. Furthermore, modern equipment improves efficiency and reduces production costs, enabling better profit margins for the Company.

Synergising adaptability, cost control and targeted marketing fortifies the Companys position in the competitive stationery market. The Company has 14 manufacturing facilities spread across 1.40+ million sq. ft. area, streamlining end-to-end operations. Furthermore, the backward integrated in-house manufacturing also helps in optimising efficiency.

Focus on research and development

The Companys focus on research and development drives it towards development of high-quality, differentiated and innovative products that positions the Company for long-term success. The Company ensures adequate investment in research to develop products that cater to specific consumer needs.

The Company has an expert research and development and design team, comprising of 50 employees. It also has a quality check and assurance team of 85 employees. Innovation allows the Company to introduce new product lines that attracts new customers. The commitment to quality ensures customer satisfaction and brand loyalty, ultimately propelling the Companys market share and profitability.

Strong pan-India presence

The Company has built a multi-channel distribution network that enables the Company to reach consumers across India. The Company offers its services through general trade, modern trade and e-commerce platforms, offering comfort and convenience to its consumers.

The widespread presence ensures maximum product visibility, easy accessibility and increasing brand awareness thus bolstering sales. Moreover, a strong pan-India presence allows the Company to manage inventory and fulfil orders efficiently, solidifying its reputation as a reliable brand in the market. This coupled with the focus on research and development, robust manufacturing infrastructure ensure that the Company is one of the fastest in its go to market strategy.

Key distribution strengths

Pan-India presence and accessibility

Minimal receivables in general trade

Presence across leading modern trade chains

Available on multiple e-commerce platforms

Experienced Board and FILA partnership

The Company has leveraged the benefits of possessing an experienced board and the strategic collaboration with FILA

While a visionary leadership enables to make decisions that benefit the Company in the long run, FILAs partnership provides the Company with access to valuable product development insights and international market channels. Leveraging the benefits, the Company has been able to cater to global trends and expand beyond domestic competition.

FILAs expertise has also been able to guide DOMS in navigating international regulations and distribution networks, facilitating a seamless entry into global markets. This has not only enhanced the Companys brand recognition but also has opened avenues to significant revenue growth.

Growth strategy

Strengthening manufacturing capacity

Bolstering manufacturing capabilities can prove to be a lucrative opportunity for a company if executed thoughtfully. The Company has started construction at the 44+ acres land parcel that it acquired in 2023. With the funds raised through the IPO coupled with strong internal accruals, it is expected that the Company will be able to complete the construction soon. Increased capacity will provide the opportunity to meet the growing demand for its products, introduce new categories and tap new markets without production limitations hindering the Companys growth.

Expanding product lines

Since the launch of the ‘DOMS brand, the Company has always focused on expanding its product line. This has enabled the Company to cater to a wider consumer base and also helped in diversifying its revenue stream. The companys current product portfolio includes products like pencils and crayons which are used by students going to play schools to fine art products that are used by professionals and artists. DOMS has recently launched ‘DOMS TOTS – a range of paints and colours to be used by kids from 2 years+. The Company is also actively exploring new categories that complement our existing lines as well as delve deeper into specific niches. This diversification is expected to not only aid in increasing revenue potential but also solidify the Companys position in the market.

Expanding its multi-channel distribution network

With a robust pan-India presence, the company has an extensive multi-channel distribution network. Its strategic focus lies in further developing and broadening this network to enhance geographical coverage. This expansion strategy involves maximising the sales per retail store by strengthening existing distribution channels before expanding the number of retail stores that the Company directly reaches today. A key objective is to strengthen its partnerships with super-stockists and distributors to penetrate underserved areas and smaller towns effectively. Equal emphasis is also placed on expanding the modern trade and e-commerce platforms to deliver an omnichannel experience to consumers. Recognizing the potential within the modern trade segment, the company aims to expand its product shelf space and introduce new SKUs tailored for these channels.

Capitalising inorganic growth opportunities

Capitalising on inorganic growth opportunities, like acquisitions or strategic partnerships, can propel the Companys growth in several ways. With a history of successful partnerships since 1973, DOMS has demonstrated how well nurtures and respected partnerships can create long term value for all stakeholders. Acquiring a company with a strong manufacturing knowledge and infrastructure, where we can leverage our brand/ distribution network/ understanding of our consumer is the cornerstone of the Companys inorganic growth strategies. The Company continues to look for attractive opportunities that shall enhance and expand our current target market and also enable us enhance our addressable target market by looking at other products that are associated with the growing years of kids, children and young adults. Additionally, there is a consideration to also look for opportunities that shall enable the Company to strengthen the backward integration in our manufacturing infrastructure.

Building a strong brand equity

Building brand awareness plays a crucial role in fortifying the Companys position as a leader in the global stationery market. The Companys brand building activities are focused on understanding our consumers, their preferences and expectations. We believe in undertaking consumer and customer engagement programs at multiple levels and be present where our consumers spent most of their time. By focusing on delivering high-quality, innovative products we have made our products are heroes and our consumers our ambassadors. This has allowed the Company to built a massive following on YouTube with over 1.5 million subscribers and Instagram with over 65,000 followers. This depicts the popularity of the brand amongst the consumers.

The Company can drive sustainable growth and enhance brand recognition by focusing on building brand image and meeting the consumer needs.

Adoption of a tech-based approach

The Company leverages technology and continues to expand its data capabilities to optimise operational efficiency. Introduction of various information technology and automation solutions in many business tasks has enabled the Company to ensure proper planning, streamline manufacturing processes, improve productivity and reduce costs. Furthermore, data analytics provides valuable insights into consumer preferences and buying habits, facilitating the Company to tailor its sales and marketing strategies to bolster sales effectively.

Acquisitions and partnerships

In FY12, DOMS formed a strategic partnership with FILA, Italy, a listed Italian multinational company specialising in the supply of various art materials and stationery products. FILA also has an established global presence.

Later, the Company also acquired Pioneer Stationery Private Limited, a company engaged in manufacturing, selling, marketing and distributing paper stationery products.

The Company expanded its portfolio further in FY23 by acquiring a significant minority stake in ClapJoy Innovations Private Limited, which focuses on the manufacturing and sale of toys. Additionally, in FY24, the Company acquired a majority stake in Micro Wood Private Limited, specialising in the manufacturing of tin and paper-based packing materials.

The Company has acquired a 51% stake in Skido, thus marking its entrance into the enticing back-to-school product segment within the stationery industry.

Risks and concerns

The Companys risk management strategy focuses on identifying unforeseen challenges and taking proactive measures to mitigating them.

Risks Description Mitigation Measures Risk of Rising Inflation Risk scenario associated with rising inflation due to various macro-economic factors as well as geo-political tension that may result in increase in procurement costs. Since raw material and packing material contribute a significant portion of our total product cost, increase in the costs of these materials could have an impact on profit margins. Efficiently monitor and manage Inventory Ensure optimum Inventory of key materials is maintained Maintain multiple vendors for particular materials (where possible) to ensure timely supply and efficient negotiation Continuous engagement with R&D team to improve the formulations and bill of materials for effective alternative materials External Macro Economic and Geopolitical Risks Risk scenario associated with external macroeconomic events affecting the stability of countries may have impact on the business we do in those markets as well as probable delay in receivables. Also, the geopolitical situation leads to increase in logistic cost and delays in supplies of goods especially in relation to imports. Expand the geographical presence of the Company to have a diversified mix of regions it sells goods and procures material Develop and strengthen the domestic distribution and supply chain to ensure alternative markets and vendor availability Infringement, Counterfeiting and Passing Off Risk Risk scenario related to the management of intellectual property rights especially with regards to the infringements of Trademarks and Designs and/or counterfeiting of products (and related packaging) along with unfair competition which may lead to loss of business as well as reputational damages. Protect the Companys IP through Trademark/ Design/ Copyright registrations in domestic market as well as internationally with Statutory authorities and Customs Proactively take action against potential infringers through legal channel Engage with various stakeholders including Channel Partners and Sales Team to identify potential infringers Distribution Concentration Risks Risk scenario related to dependency on the general trade distribution network for generating a significant portion revenues. Failure to manage the domestic general trade distribution network efficiently could have an adverse impact on the business, results of operations and financial condition. In-person meetings with general trade distribution network partners through conferences and trade shows. Actively diversify the network by partnering with new channel partners. Continuous engagement with the network of sales manager and sales support team. Risk from Competition Risk scenario associated with increased market competition, especially from unorganised segment, entry of new players and increase in imports. The heightened competition can lead to market share pressures, requiring strategic responses to maintain a competitive edge which may impact sales and/ or profitability. Focus on product designing, engineering and efficient production to stay ahead of the curve Introduce new product lines to diversify the revenue stream and decrease revenue dependency on a single product. Scouting activities for potential M&A transactions and possible collaborations. Keep pace with the emerging industry trends and consumer preferences Operational Risk at Manufacturing Facility Risk scenario associated with potential disruption, breakdown or shutdown of our Manufacturing Facilities. Currently, our manufacturing operations are predominantly located in Umbergaon, Gujarat and Jammu, J&K. Any potential disruptions at these manufacturing location will have a material adverse effect on our business, results of operations and financial condition. Develop strong control systems like fire hydrant systems, etc, to ensure minimal loss due to disruptions Develop policies and procedures designed to ensure the health and safety of our employees and the products in our facilities, and to deal with major incidents including business continuity and disaster recovery.

IPO

The Company raised a total of 1,200 crores in its Initial Public

Offering through a book-built issue comprising of a fresh issue of 350.00 crores and an offer for sale of 850.00 crores.

The IPO bidding commenced on December 13, 2023 and concluded on December 15, 2023. The allotment process was finalised on Monday, December 18, 2023 and the shares were listed on both BSE Limited (‘BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (‘NSE) on December 20, 2023.

Financial performance

Total revenue from operations increased from 1,21,189.04 lakhs in FY23 to 1,53,714.18 lakhs in FY24. Profit before tax increased by 54.57% from 13,876.28 lakhs in FY23 to 21,448.22 lakhs in FY24. The profit after tax increased by 55.21% from 10,287.11 lakhs in FY23 to 15,966.15 lakhs in FY24.

The performance of major financial parameters (consolidated) during FY23 and FY24 are given below:

Particulars FY24 FY23 Revenue (in lakhs) 1,53,714.18 1,21,189.04 EBITDA (in lakhs) 27,272.65 18,665.96 PAT (in lakhs) 15,966.15 10,287.11 ROCE (in %) 24.31 33.31 Debtors turnover (in times) 30.65 28.58 Inventory turnover (in times) 4.36 4.44 Interest coverage ratio (in times) 7.07 5.53 Current ratio (in times) 2.99 1.22 Debt to equity ratio (in times) 0.14 0.28 Operating profit margin (in %) 17.74 15.40 Net profit margin (in %) 10.39 8.49 Return on net worth (in %) 26.66 33.54

Internal control systems and their adequacy

The Company has put in place adequate Internal financial Controls with reference to the financial statements. The Companys internal financial controls and systems are adequate commensurate with the nature and size of the Company and it ensures compliance of the policies and procedures adopted by the Company for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to its policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information.

The Companys internal control procedures which includes internal financial controls, ensure compliance with various policies, practices and statutes and keeping in view the organisations pace of growth and increasing complexity of operations. This ensures the safeguarding of assets and properties of the Company and protects against unauthorized use and disposal of the assets.

The Audit Committee, periodically reviews the adequacy and effectiveness of internal control systems and provides guidance for further strengthening them.

Cautionary statement

The statements made in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws & regulations. Actual results could differ from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Companys operations include economic conditions affecting demand-supply and price conditions in the domestic & overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in the government regulations, tax laws & other statutes & other incidental factors.