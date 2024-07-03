Doms Industries Ltd Summary

Doms Industries Private Limited was originally incorporated as Writefine Products Private Limited as a Private Limited Company, dated October 24, 2006, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed to DOMS Industries Private Limited at Ahmedabad on April 21, 2017. Upon the conversion of the Company into a Public Limited Company,, the name was changed to DOMS Industries Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued to Company by the RoC on August 3, 2023. The Company traces lineage back to 1973, with the formation of a Partnership Firm, R.R. Industries by the founders, late Rasiklal Amritlal Raveshia and late Mansukhlal Jamnadas Rajani, which undertook the business of manufacturing and sale of pencils and crayons. Subsequently, in 2005, another Partnership Firm S. Tech Industries was founded by certain members of the Promoter Group, to undertake the business of manufacturing and sale of polymer based scholastic stationery. In order to streamline operations and achieve integration of businesses, the Company (then known as Writefine Products Private Limited) acquired the business of these partnership firms.Further, in 2012, the Company got into a strategic partnership with FILA, a listed Italian multinational company, engaged in the supply of various art materials and stationery products, with a global presence. The partnership with FILA enabled to gain access to international markets for distribution of products, augmentation of R&D and technological capabilities, which resulted in expansion of international footprint in key American and European markets and has helped in the global distribution of DOMS brand. Further, the Company has an exclusive tie-up with certain entities of the FILA Group, for distribution and marketing for all categories of their respective products, under their name and trademark, in India, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanmar, and Maldives. Doms Industries are a holistic creative products company with a leading player and brand in Indias stationery and art products market. The Company design, develop, manufacture, and sell a wide range of these products, under DOMS brand, along with other brand/sub-brands including C3, Amariz, and Fixyfix in the domestic market as well as in over 40 countries internationally, as of March 31, 2023. The Company classify well-designed and quality stationery and art material products to consumers, across seven categories: (i) scholastic stationery; (ii) scholastic art material; (iii) paper stationery; (iv) kits and combos; (v) office supplies; (vi) hobby and craft; and (vii) fine art products.The Company undertake manufacturing operations from facilities located in Umbergaon, Gujarat and Bari Brahma, in Jammu and Kashmir. They are vertically integrated with operations such as procurement of raw materials, moulding, assembling, integration ofsub-assemblies into finished products being done at the manufacturing facilities in Umbergaon. The domestic distribution networkfor general trade comprises of over 100 super-stockists, and 3,750 distributors along with a dedicated sales team of over 450 personnel covering more than 115,000 retail touch points over 3,500 cities and towns. Apart from this, it has a wide and differentiated product category, which includes over 3,770 SKUs as of March 31, 2023. The Company is proposing an Initial Public Offer aggregating Rs 1200 Crore Equity Shares comprising of raising capital Rs 350 Crores through Fresh Issue and Rs 850 Crores through Offer For Sale..