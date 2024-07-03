iifl-logo-icon 1
Kshitij Polyline Ltd Share Price

4.47
(-2.40%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:54:51 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4.5
  • Day's High4.58
  • 52 Wk High8.91
  • Prev. Close4.58
  • Day's Low4.43
  • 52 Wk Low 4.12
  • Turnover (lac)13.61
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value4.49
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)40.75
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Kshitij Polyline Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

4.5

Prev. Close

4.58

Turnover(Lac.)

13.61

Day's High

4.58

Day's Low

4.43

52 Week's High

8.91

52 Week's Low

4.12

Book Value

4.49

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

40.75

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Kshitij Polyline Ltd Corporate Action

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

arrow

5 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

Kshitij Polyline Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Kshitij Polyline Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:16 PM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.29%

Institutions: 0.28%

Non-Institutions: 99.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kshitij Polyline Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.13

13.84

10.13

8.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.99

8.54

8.28

9.32

Net Worth

18.12

22.38

18.41

18

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

24.24

31.79

16.85

yoy growth (%)

-23.73

88.68

Raw materials

-16.58

-22.26

-13.06

As % of sales

68.41

70

77.5

Employee costs

-1.53

-2.44

-0.63

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.14

0.73

0.39

Depreciation

-1.03

-0.99

-0.75

Tax paid

-0.14

-0.2

-0.11

Working capital

0.08

13.49

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-23.73

88.68

Op profit growth

-16.7

48.6

EBIT growth

-25.67

44.58

Net profit growth

-99.53

92.59

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

59.4

33.98

39.04

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

59.4

33.98

39.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

6.79

0.11

0.04

Kshitij Polyline Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,615.15

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,621.6

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.6

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,651.8

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.95

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kshitij Polyline Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Bharat H Gala

Executive Director & CEO

Rahul D Shah

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rahul V Dhimant

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rushiraj Zaverbhai Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nisha Kushwaha

Director

Manisha Chordia

Independent Director

Jitesh Mathurbhai Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kshitij Polyline Ltd

Summary

Kshitij Polyline Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Kshitij Polyline Private Limited on March 26, 2008. The Company was converted in to a Public Company and the name was changed to Kshitij Polyline Limited on January 19, 2018. The Company is engaged in providing wide products ranges, has established goodwill for quality products and has regular clients for the laminated, PP and PET sheet, Wiro, File and folders. The Company has developed and launched more than 250 products range in File, Folder & Diary under their Brand in Indian Market. Further, the Company has a supply - Make to order - ID card with ribbon, File & Folder, notebooks with client Logo and Info, Display materials for Education, Pharma, FMCG, Finance and Insurance sectors.The Company has regular business from existing clients such as Navneet Publication, Anupam Stationery, Events and Media Organisers of conference and Exhibition. The Company has developed the regular whole sellers and distributors for supply of laminated sheet, PP sheet, office stationery and allied products. KPL has established own distribution and marketing network in Pan India Basis. With its own network, company has developed the reputation and goodwill for timely supply of material to their reputed clients. The company provides the right kind of PP sheet & Stationery that is practical and affordable as well as attractive and enduring. It can be tailored as per unique needs. The company is using la
Company FAQs

What is the Kshitij Polyline Ltd share price today?

The Kshitij Polyline Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4.47 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kshitij Polyline Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kshitij Polyline Ltd is ₹40.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kshitij Polyline Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kshitij Polyline Ltd is 0 and 1.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kshitij Polyline Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kshitij Polyline Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kshitij Polyline Ltd is ₹4.12 and ₹8.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kshitij Polyline Ltd?

Kshitij Polyline Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.58%, 3 Years at -12.13%, 1 Year at -27.76%, 6 Month at -39.82%, 3 Month at -27.53% and 1 Month at -4.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kshitij Polyline Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kshitij Polyline Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.28 %
Public - 99.72 %

