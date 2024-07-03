SectorPlastic products
Open₹4.5
Prev. Close₹4.58
Turnover(Lac.)₹13.61
Day's High₹4.58
Day's Low₹4.43
52 Week's High₹8.91
52 Week's Low₹4.12
Book Value₹4.49
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)40.75
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.13
13.84
10.13
8.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.99
8.54
8.28
9.32
Net Worth
18.12
22.38
18.41
18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
24.24
31.79
16.85
yoy growth (%)
-23.73
88.68
Raw materials
-16.58
-22.26
-13.06
As % of sales
68.41
70
77.5
Employee costs
-1.53
-2.44
-0.63
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.14
0.73
0.39
Depreciation
-1.03
-0.99
-0.75
Tax paid
-0.14
-0.2
-0.11
Working capital
0.08
13.49
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-23.73
88.68
Op profit growth
-16.7
48.6
EBIT growth
-25.67
44.58
Net profit growth
-99.53
92.59
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
59.4
33.98
39.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
59.4
33.98
39.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
6.79
0.11
0.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,615.15
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,621.6
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.6
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,651.8
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.95
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Bharat H Gala
Executive Director & CEO
Rahul D Shah
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rahul V Dhimant
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rushiraj Zaverbhai Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nisha Kushwaha
Director
Manisha Chordia
Independent Director
Jitesh Mathurbhai Patel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kshitij Polyline Ltd
Summary
Kshitij Polyline Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Kshitij Polyline Private Limited on March 26, 2008. The Company was converted in to a Public Company and the name was changed to Kshitij Polyline Limited on January 19, 2018. The Company is engaged in providing wide products ranges, has established goodwill for quality products and has regular clients for the laminated, PP and PET sheet, Wiro, File and folders. The Company has developed and launched more than 250 products range in File, Folder & Diary under their Brand in Indian Market. Further, the Company has a supply - Make to order - ID card with ribbon, File & Folder, notebooks with client Logo and Info, Display materials for Education, Pharma, FMCG, Finance and Insurance sectors.The Company has regular business from existing clients such as Navneet Publication, Anupam Stationery, Events and Media Organisers of conference and Exhibition. The Company has developed the regular whole sellers and distributors for supply of laminated sheet, PP sheet, office stationery and allied products. KPL has established own distribution and marketing network in Pan India Basis. With its own network, company has developed the reputation and goodwill for timely supply of material to their reputed clients. The company provides the right kind of PP sheet & Stationery that is practical and affordable as well as attractive and enduring. It can be tailored as per unique needs. The company is using la
Read More
The Kshitij Polyline Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4.47 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kshitij Polyline Ltd is ₹40.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kshitij Polyline Ltd is 0 and 1.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kshitij Polyline Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kshitij Polyline Ltd is ₹4.12 and ₹8.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kshitij Polyline Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.58%, 3 Years at -12.13%, 1 Year at -27.76%, 6 Month at -39.82%, 3 Month at -27.53% and 1 Month at -4.78%.
