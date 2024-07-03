Kshitij Polyline Ltd Summary

Kshitij Polyline Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Kshitij Polyline Private Limited on March 26, 2008. The Company was converted in to a Public Company and the name was changed to Kshitij Polyline Limited on January 19, 2018. The Company is engaged in providing wide products ranges, has established goodwill for quality products and has regular clients for the laminated, PP and PET sheet, Wiro, File and folders. The Company has developed and launched more than 250 products range in File, Folder & Diary under their Brand in Indian Market. Further, the Company has a supply - Make to order - ID card with ribbon, File & Folder, notebooks with client Logo and Info, Display materials for Education, Pharma, FMCG, Finance and Insurance sectors.The Company has regular business from existing clients such as Navneet Publication, Anupam Stationery, Events and Media Organisers of conference and Exhibition. The Company has developed the regular whole sellers and distributors for supply of laminated sheet, PP sheet, office stationery and allied products. KPL has established own distribution and marketing network in Pan India Basis. With its own network, company has developed the reputation and goodwill for timely supply of material to their reputed clients. The company provides the right kind of PP sheet & Stationery that is practical and affordable as well as attractive and enduring. It can be tailored as per unique needs. The company is using latest machineries and technology. The company keeps on up-grading its Manufacturing set-up, design capabilities and workmanship to deliver superior quality products with on-time deliveries and without any compromise on quality.In September 2018, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 25,00,000 equity shares by raising money from public aggregating to Rs 8.75 Crore.