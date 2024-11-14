Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Kshitij Polyline Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Aug 2024 27 Aug 2024

Kshitij Polyline Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 27, 2024.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters Kshitij Polyline Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Kshitij Polyline Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jun 2024 18 Jun 2024

Considered and approved the appointment of Ms. Nikita Dhaval Mehta (Membership No. A72564) as a Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company.

Board Meeting 13 Jun 2024 13 Jun 2024

With reference to the Rights Issue, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on today i.e. June 13, 2024, has considered and approved the Ratio, price and calendar of Issue programme.

Board Meeting 11 Jun 2024 11 Jun 2024

Kshitij Polyline Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Right Issue is 18-Jun-2024.

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Kshitij Polyline Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. Kshitij Polyline Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 14, 2024.Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI LODR, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e., Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 8, Sona Udyog, Parsi Panchayat Road, Andheri East Mumbai, Maharashtra400069 thru Video Conferencing, inter alia considered and approved the following matter(s):1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) along with Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, of the Financial Year 2023-2024, the same is attached herewith.2. Considered and approved the proposal of the dilution of investment held by the company in itsmaterial subsidiary- Sparion Infrastructure Private Limited. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024) Kshitij Polyline Limited has informed the Exchange regarding change in Registered Office of the company from 8, Sona Udyog, Parsi Panchayat Road, Andheri East, Mumbai-400069, Maharashtra, India to 417/418 Dimple Arcade, Near Sai Dham temple, Thakur Complex, Kandivali (East), Mumbai - 400101 which is within the local limits of the city in which the Registered Office of the Company is presently situated with effect from February 14, 2024. Kshitij Polyline Limited has informed the Exchange about dilution of stake in wholly owned subsidiary (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/02/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 27 Jan 2024