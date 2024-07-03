iifl-logo-icon 1
Kshitij Polyline Ltd Quarterly Results

4.41
(0.23%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

13.07

11.56

15.04

14.04

16.1

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

13.07

11.56

15.04

14.04

16.1

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.23

0.12

5.63

6

0.38

Total Income

13.3

11.67

20.67

20.05

16.47

Total Expenditure

15.2

10.67

18.02

16.79

16.84

PBIDT

-1.9

1.01

2.65

3.26

-0.36

Interest

1.06

0.21

0.02

0.71

0.86

PBDT

-2.96

0.8

2.63

2.55

-1.23

Depreciation

0.15

0.22

0.43

0.26

0.25

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.08

0.08

0.68

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0.02

0.02

Reported Profit After Tax

-3.03

0.5

1.52

2.28

-1.49

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-3.03

0.5

1.52

2.28

-1.49

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-4.84

5.51

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-3.03

0.5

6.36

-3.23

-1.49

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.34

0.1

0.3

0.04

-0.03

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

17.8

10.13

10.13

10.13

50.65

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-14.53

8.73

17.61

23.21

-2.23

PBDTM(%)

-22.64

6.92

17.48

18.16

-7.63

PATM(%)

-23.18

4.32

10.1

16.23

-9.25

