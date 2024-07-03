Kshitij Polyline Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
13.07
11.56
15.04
14.04
16.1
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
13.07
11.56
15.04
14.04
16.1
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.23
0.12
5.63
6
0.38
Total Income
13.3
11.67
20.67
20.05
16.47
Total Expenditure
15.2
10.67
18.02
16.79
16.84
PBIDT
-1.9
1.01
2.65
3.26
-0.36
Interest
1.06
0.21
0.02
0.71
0.86
PBDT
-2.96
0.8
2.63
2.55
-1.23
Depreciation
0.15
0.22
0.43
0.26
0.25
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.08
0.08
0.68
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0.02
0.02
Reported Profit After Tax
-3.03
0.5
1.52
2.28
-1.49
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-3.03
0.5
1.52
2.28
-1.49
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-4.84
5.51
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-3.03
0.5
6.36
-3.23
-1.49
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.34
0.1
0.3
0.04
-0.03
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
17.8
10.13
10.13
10.13
50.65
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-14.53
8.73
17.61
23.21
-2.23
PBDTM(%)
-22.64
6.92
17.48
18.16
-7.63
PATM(%)
-23.18
4.32
10.1
16.23
-9.25

