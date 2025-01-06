Kshitij Polyline Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.14
0.73
0.39
Depreciation
-1.03
-0.99
-0.75
Tax paid
-0.14
-0.2
-0.11
Working capital
0.08
13.49
Other operating items
Operating
-0.95
13.03
Capital expenditure
0.96
7.78
Free cash flow
0
20.81
Equity raised
18.62
15.56
Investing
0
-0.01
Financing
10.2
11.71
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
28.83
48.07
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.