Kshitij Polyline Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.13
13.84
10.13
8.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.99
8.54
8.28
9.32
Net Worth
18.12
22.38
18.41
18
Minority Interest
Debt
27.37
21.86
17.27
16.43
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.49
0.44
0.57
0.46
Total Liabilities
45.98
44.68
36.25
34.89
Fixed Assets
10.37
11.3
11.16
10.52
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.22
0.1
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
33.29
30.04
24.83
23.54
Inventories
13.9
15.6
14.55
12.91
Inventory Days
194.31
Sundry Debtors
2.44
5.82
6.07
9.53
Debtor Days
143.44
Other Current Assets
21.39
13.18
8.55
4.87
Sundry Creditors
-2.57
-2.96
-3.82
-3.31
Creditor Days
49.82
Other Current Liabilities
-1.87
-1.6
-0.51
-0.46
Cash
0.1
3.24
0.26
0.83
Total Assets
45.98
44.68
36.25
34.89
