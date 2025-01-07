iifl-logo-icon 1
Kshitij Polyline Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.4
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:29:11 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

24.24

31.79

16.85

yoy growth (%)

-23.73

88.68

Raw materials

-16.58

-22.26

-13.06

As % of sales

68.41

70

77.5

Employee costs

-1.53

-2.44

-0.63

As % of sales

6.34

7.68

3.74

Other costs

-3.19

-3.58

-0.79

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.18

11.26

4.71

Operating profit

2.92

3.51

2.36

OPM

12.06

11.04

14.02

Depreciation

-1.03

-0.99

-0.75

Interest expense

-1.75

-1.81

-1.37

Other income

0

0.03

0.15

Profit before tax

0.14

0.73

0.39

Taxes

-0.14

-0.2

-0.11

Tax rate

-98.29

-27.64

-29.44

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0.53

0.27

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

0

0.53

0.27

yoy growth (%)

-99.53

92.59

NPM

0.01

1.68

1.64

