The Proposal to hold the 16th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Thursday, September 27, 2024, at 11:00 A.M. (IST) through video conference mode, deemed to be held at the registered office of the Company Kshitij Polyline Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 26, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2024) Kshitij Polyline Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 26, 2024 Kshitij Polyline Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 26, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/09/2024)