Summary

Linc Limited (Formerly known as Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd) was incorporated in Oct.94. The Kolkata headquartered company, manufactures and markets writing instruments and stationery products. The company is the exclusive Indian selling agent of the premium pen range of Mitsubishi Pensils Company, Japan. Linc also have a similar arrangement with Besia, Taiwan to sell non-sharpening pensils and erasers.The company has two manufacturing facilities at Serakole in West Bengal and Pilerne in Goa. The company owns wide marketing network of 19 super stockiest and 782 distributors and 3 branch offices at Delhi, Mumbai and Goa.The Company commissioned a New Second production unit in Goa at Corlim during 2003-04. In 2004-5, the Company extended into direct retail through its Just Linc outlets. The new facility at Falta SEZ near Kolkata commenced production in first week of April, 2008.The Scheme of Amalgamation between Shree Writing Aid Private Limited with the Company became effective from 14th May, 2009. In terms of the said Scheme, Company had issued 4,785,660 equity shares of Rs.10 each to the shareholders of Shree Writing Aid Private Limited on 19.05.09, as per the approved share exchange ratio. The Company opened new manufacturing facility at Umbergaon, Gujarat on 1st May, 2017, which started commercial production on 15 July, 2017. In 2019-20, the Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation involving demerger of retail division of Linc Writing Aids Pvt. Ltd. (LWAPL) into the Company and

