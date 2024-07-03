SectorPrinting & Stationery
Open₹161.25
Prev. Close₹158.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹212.64
Day's High₹161.25
Day's Low₹147.13
52 Week's High₹207.9
52 Week's Low₹115.8
Book Value₹36.97
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)889.6
P/E26.03
EPS6.08
Divi. Yield0.79
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.87
14.87
14.87
14.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
187.91
162.35
127.98
119.83
Net Worth
202.78
177.22
142.85
134.7
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
354.95
256.66
399.95
331.38
yoy growth (%)
38.29
-35.82
20.69
-4.97
Raw materials
-237.48
-172.72
-248.57
-220.91
As % of sales
66.9
67.29
62.15
66.66
Employee costs
-39.24
-27.77
-35.77
-25.46
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
10.85
-3.8
23.25
12.47
Depreciation
-12.82
-12.69
-12.54
-9.6
Tax paid
-2.71
3.84
-4.01
-4.63
Working capital
0.54
-33.21
-9.8
9.56
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
38.29
-35.82
20.69
-4.97
Op profit growth
111.67
-75.32
59.96
-23.33
EBIT growth
-1,186.01
-103.71
65.73
-33.63
Net profit growth
20,647.7
-99.79
145.45
-54.57
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
507.85
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
507.85
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
7.26
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Doms Industries Ltd
DOMS
2,772.45
|95.84
|16,797.32
|48.06
|0.09
|423.14
|143.25
Navneet Education Ltd
NAVNETEDUL
145.33
|14
|3,288.01
|3.25
|1.79
|270.63
|85.47
Flair Writing Industries Ltd
FLAIR
287.9
|27.19
|3,031.7
|31.97
|0
|241.89
|89.81
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd
KOKUYOCMLN
131.77
|61.3
|1,322
|-10.63
|0.38
|171.89
|29.61
Linc Ltd
LINC
158.85
|26.03
|941.42
|8.78
|0.79
|134.64
|35.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Deepak Jalan
Whole-time Director
Aloke Jalan
Independent Director
Supriya Newar
Whole-time Director
Rohit Deepak Jalan
Independent Director
Sanjay Jhunjhunwalla
Director (Finance) & CFO
N. K. Dujari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dipankar De
Reports by Linc Ltd
Summary
Linc Limited (Formerly known as Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd) was incorporated in Oct.94. The Kolkata headquartered company, manufactures and markets writing instruments and stationery products. The company is the exclusive Indian selling agent of the premium pen range of Mitsubishi Pensils Company, Japan. Linc also have a similar arrangement with Besia, Taiwan to sell non-sharpening pensils and erasers.The company has two manufacturing facilities at Serakole in West Bengal and Pilerne in Goa. The company owns wide marketing network of 19 super stockiest and 782 distributors and 3 branch offices at Delhi, Mumbai and Goa.The Company commissioned a New Second production unit in Goa at Corlim during 2003-04. In 2004-5, the Company extended into direct retail through its Just Linc outlets. The new facility at Falta SEZ near Kolkata commenced production in first week of April, 2008.The Scheme of Amalgamation between Shree Writing Aid Private Limited with the Company became effective from 14th May, 2009. In terms of the said Scheme, Company had issued 4,785,660 equity shares of Rs.10 each to the shareholders of Shree Writing Aid Private Limited on 19.05.09, as per the approved share exchange ratio. The Company opened new manufacturing facility at Umbergaon, Gujarat on 1st May, 2017, which started commercial production on 15 July, 2017. In 2019-20, the Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation involving demerger of retail division of Linc Writing Aids Pvt. Ltd. (LWAPL) into the Company and
Read More
The Linc Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹149.54 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Linc Ltd is ₹889.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Linc Ltd is 26.03 and 4.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Linc Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Linc Ltd is ₹115.8 and ₹207.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Linc Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.41%, 3 Years at 39.53%, 1 Year at -5.81%, 6 Month at 8.53%, 3 Month at -1.57% and 1 Month at -0.14%.
