149.54
(-5.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:19:46 PM

  • Open161.25
  • Day's High161.25
  • 52 Wk High207.9
  • Prev. Close158.85
  • Day's Low147.13
  • 52 Wk Low 115.8
  • Turnover (lac)212.64
  • P/E26.03
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value36.97
  • EPS6.08
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)889.6
  • Div. Yield0.79
No Records Found

Linc Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Printing & Stationery

Open

161.25

Prev. Close

158.85

Turnover(Lac.)

212.64

Day's High

161.25

Day's Low

147.13

52 Week's High

207.9

52 Week's Low

115.8

Book Value

36.97

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

889.6

P/E

26.03

EPS

6.08

Divi. Yield

0.79

Linc Ltd Corporate Action

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Jul, 2024

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

arrow

12 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

Linc Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Linc Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:40 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.42%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.42%

Non-Promoter- 1.17%

Institutions: 1.17%

Non-Institutions: 39.39%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Linc Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.87

14.87

14.87

14.87

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

187.91

162.35

127.98

119.83

Net Worth

202.78

177.22

142.85

134.7

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

354.95

256.66

399.95

331.38

yoy growth (%)

38.29

-35.82

20.69

-4.97

Raw materials

-237.48

-172.72

-248.57

-220.91

As % of sales

66.9

67.29

62.15

66.66

Employee costs

-39.24

-27.77

-35.77

-25.46

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

10.85

-3.8

23.25

12.47

Depreciation

-12.82

-12.69

-12.54

-9.6

Tax paid

-2.71

3.84

-4.01

-4.63

Working capital

0.54

-33.21

-9.8

9.56

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

38.29

-35.82

20.69

-4.97

Op profit growth

111.67

-75.32

59.96

-23.33

EBIT growth

-1,186.01

-103.71

65.73

-33.63

Net profit growth

20,647.7

-99.79

145.45

-54.57

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

507.85

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

507.85

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

7.26

Linc Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Doms Industries Ltd

DOMS

2,772.45

95.8416,797.3248.060.09423.14143.25

Navneet Education Ltd

NAVNETEDUL

145.33

143,288.013.251.79270.6385.47

Flair Writing Industries Ltd

FLAIR

287.9

27.193,031.731.970241.8989.81

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd

KOKUYOCMLN

131.77

61.31,322-10.630.38171.8929.61

Linc Ltd

LINC

158.85

26.03941.428.780.79134.6435.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Linc Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Deepak Jalan

Whole-time Director

Aloke Jalan

Independent Director

Supriya Newar

Whole-time Director

Rohit Deepak Jalan

Independent Director

Sanjay Jhunjhunwalla

Director (Finance) & CFO

N. K. Dujari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dipankar De

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Linc Ltd

Summary

Linc Limited (Formerly known as Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd) was incorporated in Oct.94. The Kolkata headquartered company, manufactures and markets writing instruments and stationery products. The company is the exclusive Indian selling agent of the premium pen range of Mitsubishi Pensils Company, Japan. Linc also have a similar arrangement with Besia, Taiwan to sell non-sharpening pensils and erasers.The company has two manufacturing facilities at Serakole in West Bengal and Pilerne in Goa. The company owns wide marketing network of 19 super stockiest and 782 distributors and 3 branch offices at Delhi, Mumbai and Goa.The Company commissioned a New Second production unit in Goa at Corlim during 2003-04. In 2004-5, the Company extended into direct retail through its Just Linc outlets. The new facility at Falta SEZ near Kolkata commenced production in first week of April, 2008.The Scheme of Amalgamation between Shree Writing Aid Private Limited with the Company became effective from 14th May, 2009. In terms of the said Scheme, Company had issued 4,785,660 equity shares of Rs.10 each to the shareholders of Shree Writing Aid Private Limited on 19.05.09, as per the approved share exchange ratio. The Company opened new manufacturing facility at Umbergaon, Gujarat on 1st May, 2017, which started commercial production on 15 July, 2017. In 2019-20, the Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation involving demerger of retail division of Linc Writing Aids Pvt. Ltd. (LWAPL) into the Company and
Company FAQs

What is the Linc Ltd share price today?

The Linc Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹149.54 today.

What is the Market Cap of Linc Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Linc Ltd is ₹889.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Linc Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Linc Ltd is 26.03 and 4.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Linc Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Linc Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Linc Ltd is ₹115.8 and ₹207.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Linc Ltd?

Linc Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.41%, 3 Years at 39.53%, 1 Year at -5.81%, 6 Month at 8.53%, 3 Month at -1.57% and 1 Month at -0.14%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Linc Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Linc Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.43 %
Institutions - 1.17 %
Public - 39.40 %

