Linc Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.87
14.87
14.87
14.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
187.91
162.35
127.98
119.83
Net Worth
202.78
177.22
142.85
134.7
Minority Interest
Debt
19.01
0.97
3.46
9.22
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.12
3.92
4.25
4.81
Total Liabilities
225.91
182.11
150.56
148.73
Fixed Assets
120.17
90.38
82.15
71.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.22
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.48
0.9
0.72
0.89
Networking Capital
90.93
78.43
67.5
76.49
Inventories
90.92
78.95
64.61
62.61
Inventory Days
66.43
89.03
Sundry Debtors
51.46
38.64
34.13
35.89
Debtor Days
35.09
51.03
Other Current Assets
20.47
17.08
20.54
30.62
Sundry Creditors
-55.66
-39.36
-40.24
-38.48
Creditor Days
41.37
54.72
Other Current Liabilities
-16.26
-16.88
-11.54
-14.15
Cash
13.11
12.4
0.2
0.27
Total Assets
225.91
182.11
150.57
148.71
