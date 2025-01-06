iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Linc Ltd Cash Flow Statement

148.58
(-6.47%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Linc Ltd

Linc FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

10.85

-3.8

23.25

12.47

Depreciation

-12.82

-12.69

-12.54

-9.6

Tax paid

-2.71

3.84

-4.01

-4.63

Working capital

0.54

-33.21

-9.8

9.56

Other operating items

Operating

-4.14

-45.86

-3.1

7.8

Capital expenditure

25.53

5.27

31.36

29.36

Free cash flow

21.38

-40.59

28.25

37.16

Equity raised

239.67

241.89

208.91

203.85

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-3.56

-34.87

-18.17

14.78

Dividends paid

0

0

0

2.21

Net in cash

257.49

166.42

218.99

258.02

Linc : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Linc Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.