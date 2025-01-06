Linc Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
10.85
-3.8
23.25
12.47
Depreciation
-12.82
-12.69
-12.54
-9.6
Tax paid
-2.71
3.84
-4.01
-4.63
Working capital
0.54
-33.21
-9.8
9.56
Other operating items
Operating
-4.14
-45.86
-3.1
7.8
Capital expenditure
25.53
5.27
31.36
29.36
Free cash flow
21.38
-40.59
28.25
37.16
Equity raised
239.67
241.89
208.91
203.85
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-3.56
-34.87
-18.17
14.78
Dividends paid
0
0
0
2.21
Net in cash
257.49
166.42
218.99
258.02
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.