iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Linc Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

145.93
(-1.78%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:14:20 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Linc Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

354.95

256.66

399.95

331.38

yoy growth (%)

38.29

-35.82

20.69

-4.97

Raw materials

-237.48

-172.72

-248.57

-220.91

As % of sales

66.9

67.29

62.15

66.66

Employee costs

-39.24

-27.77

-35.77

-25.46

As % of sales

11.05

10.82

8.94

7.68

Other costs

-56.69

-45.99

-74.37

-59.23

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.97

17.91

18.59

17.87

Operating profit

21.52

10.17

41.22

25.77

OPM

6.06

3.96

10.3

7.77

Depreciation

-12.82

-12.69

-12.54

-9.6

Interest expense

-0.73

-2.74

-5.46

-4.85

Other income

2.87

1.45

0.04

1.16

Profit before tax

10.85

-3.8

23.25

12.47

Taxes

-2.71

3.84

-4.01

-4.63

Tax rate

-25.05

-101.02

-17.25

-37.16

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

8.13

0.03

19.24

7.84

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

8.13

0.03

19.24

7.84

yoy growth (%)

20,647.7

-99.79

145.45

-54.57

NPM

2.29

0.01

4.81

2.36

Linc : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Linc Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.