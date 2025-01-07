Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
354.95
256.66
399.95
331.38
yoy growth (%)
38.29
-35.82
20.69
-4.97
Raw materials
-237.48
-172.72
-248.57
-220.91
As % of sales
66.9
67.29
62.15
66.66
Employee costs
-39.24
-27.77
-35.77
-25.46
As % of sales
11.05
10.82
8.94
7.68
Other costs
-56.69
-45.99
-74.37
-59.23
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.97
17.91
18.59
17.87
Operating profit
21.52
10.17
41.22
25.77
OPM
6.06
3.96
10.3
7.77
Depreciation
-12.82
-12.69
-12.54
-9.6
Interest expense
-0.73
-2.74
-5.46
-4.85
Other income
2.87
1.45
0.04
1.16
Profit before tax
10.85
-3.8
23.25
12.47
Taxes
-2.71
3.84
-4.01
-4.63
Tax rate
-25.05
-101.02
-17.25
-37.16
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
8.13
0.03
19.24
7.84
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
8.13
0.03
19.24
7.84
yoy growth (%)
20,647.7
-99.79
145.45
-54.57
NPM
2.29
0.01
4.81
2.36
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.