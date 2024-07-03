Linc Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
507.85
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
507.85
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
7.26
Total Income
515.11
Total Expenditure
451.42
PBIDT
63.68
Interest
2.57
PBDT
61.11
Depreciation
14.98
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
11.63
Deferred Tax
0.11
Reported Profit After Tax
34.39
Minority Interest After NP
0.18
Net Profit after Minority Interest
34.21
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
34.21
EPS (Unit Curr.)
23
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
14.87
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.53
PBDTM(%)
12.03
PATM(%)
6.77
