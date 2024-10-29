|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|15 Oct 2024
|Linc Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|Linc Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for Q1 of FY 24-25 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024) Reconstitution of Board Committees (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 May 2024
|25 Apr 2024
|Linc Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024; b) recommend dividend if any on the Equity Shares of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024; c) consider and approved voluntary delisting of Equity Shares of the Company from The Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited (CSE). Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i,e on Thursday, 2nd May, 2024, inter-alia approved/recommended the following: 1. Pursuant to regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter/Year ended 31st March, 2024 along with the Statements of Assets and Liabilities, Cash flow Statement and Auditors Report are attached. As regards the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024 it is hereby declared that the Statutory Auditors of the Company M/s Singhi & Co., Chartered Accountants have given unmodified opinion in their Audit Report. 2. Recommendation of Dividend of Rs. 5/- per equity share, (50% on equity shares) subject to approval of the members at the ensuing AGM. Further, the dividend on equity shares, if declared by members at the ensuing AGM of the Company will be credited to the members around 12th August, 2024 subject to deduction of TDS. 3. Approved the proposal of voluntary delisting of Equity Shares of the Company from The Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited (CSE). The Equity Shares of the Company will continue to remain listed on BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE). 4. Appointment of Shri Mohit Kampani (DIN: 06418444) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive, Independent category) of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting Delisting of Equity Shares from The Calcutta Stock Exchange Ltd. The Board recommended dividend @ Rs. 5/- per equity shares New infrastructure for proposed manufacturing unit near to its existing factory near Kolkata Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.05.2024) News paper publication relating to the voluntary delisting of Equity Shares of the Company from CSE (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|Linc Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated as applicable) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/02/2024)
