Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i,e on Thursday, 2nd May, 2024, inter-alia approved/recommended the following: Recommendation of Dividend of Rs. 5/- per equity share, (50% on equity shares) subject to approval of the members at the ensuing AGM. Further, the dividend on equity shares, if declared by members at the ensuing AGM of the Company will be credited to the members around 12th August, 2024 subject to deduction of TDS. Notice of Book Closure for 30th Annual General Meeting and payment of Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)