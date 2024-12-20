1:1 Bonus Issues Of Equity shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that LINC LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division and Bonus Issue of the Equity Shares of the Company:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE LINC LTD (531241) RECORD DATE 20.12.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Bonus Equity Share of Rs. 5/- each for every 01 (One) Equity Share of Rs.5/- each held. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.5/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 20/12/2024 DR-782/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE802B01019 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 20/12/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 5/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. iii. As informed by the company, 29744582 equity shares would be allotted as on December 23,2024 (Refer attached Companys Letter dated December 11,2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 12.12.2024)