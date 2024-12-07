Sub-division / split of each equity share of face value of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, fully paid-up into 2 (two) equity shares of face value of Rs.5 /- (Rupees Five only) each, fully paid-up by alteration of Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company. The Record Date for sub-division/ split of existing equity shares will be intimated in due course. The detailed disclosure for sub division / split of existing equity shares of the Company, in terms of Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated 13th July 2023, is enclosed as Annexure- I. The Company has fixed Friday, 20th December, 2024 as Record Date for Sub-division / Split and Issue of Bonus Shares. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.12.2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that LINC LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division and Bonus Issue of the Equity Shares of the Company:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE LINC LTD (531241) RECORD DATE 20.12.2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Two Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.5/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 20/12/2024 DR-782/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE802B01019 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 20/12/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 5/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. iii. As informed by the company, 29744582 equity shares would be allotted as on December 23,2024 (Refer attached Companys Letter dated December 11,2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 12.12.2024) New ISIN : INE802B01027 Source : NSDL (18.12.2024) In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20241212-38 dated December 12, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN Number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the company will be as under: - New ISIN No. INE802B01027 The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 20-12-2024 (DR- 782/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 18.12.2024)