iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Navneet Education Ltd Share Price

138.38
(-4.78%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open145
  • Day's High145.76
  • 52 Wk High179.09
  • Prev. Close145.33
  • Day's Low137.51
  • 52 Wk Low 129
  • Turnover (lac)128.08
  • P/E14
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value93.62
  • EPS10.38
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,130.34
  • Div. Yield1.79
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Navneet Education Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Printing & Stationery

Open

145

Prev. Close

145.33

Turnover(Lac.)

128.08

Day's High

145.76

Day's Low

137.51

52 Week's High

179.09

52 Week's Low

129

Book Value

93.62

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,130.34

P/E

14

EPS

10.38

Divi. Yield

1.79

Navneet Education Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

Record Date: 20 Nov, 2024

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Jul, 2024

arrow

27 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Navneet Education Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Navneet Education Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:10 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.30%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.30%

Non-Promoter- 15.73%

Institutions: 15.73%

Non-Institutions: 20.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Navneet Education Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

45.24

45.24

45.24

45.77

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,326.83

1,307.34

1,081.9

993.09

Net Worth

1,372.07

1,352.58

1,127.14

1,038.86

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,060.52

802.97

1,132.24

yoy growth (%)

32.07

4.36

Raw materials

-512.53

-384.56

-562.61

As % of sales

48.32

47.89

49.68

Employee costs

-154.88

-136.08

-119.39

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

153.97

84.28

234.45

Depreciation

-32.7

-34.73

-23.49

Tax paid

-53.15

-22.65

-81.23

Working capital

77.82

-152.72

29.26

116.3

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

32.07

4.36

Op profit growth

52.84

-6.31

EBIT growth

73.01

-3.61

Net profit growth

137.9

-5.2

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,751.27

1,696.83

1,114.3

834.57

1,512.05

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,751.27

1,696.83

1,114.3

834.57

1,512.05

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

81.57

78.83

97.61

58.98

22.42

View Annually Results

Navneet Education Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Doms Industries Ltd

DOMS

2,718.15

95.8416,797.3248.060.09423.14143.25

Navneet Education Ltd

NAVNETEDUL

138.38

143,288.013.251.79270.6385.47

Flair Writing Industries Ltd

FLAIR

274.75

27.193,031.731.970241.8989.81

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd

KOKUYOCMLN

124.27

61.31,322-10.630.38171.8929.61

Linc Ltd

LINC

148.58

26.03941.428.780.79134.6435.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Navneet Education Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Kamlesh S Vikamsey

Independent Director

Tushar K Jani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Amit D Buch

Managing Director

Gnanesh D Gala

Joint Managing Director

Raju H Gala

Whole-time Director

Anil D Gala

Whole-time Director

Shailendra J Gala

Independent Director

Vijay Joshi

Independent Director

Usha Laxman

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Anil Swarup

Independent Director

K.I.Viswanathan

Whole-time Director

Dilip C. Sampat

Independent Director

Drushti Desai

Independent Director

Nirma Bhandari

Independent Director

Hemal Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Navneet Education Ltd

Summary

Navneet Education Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Navneet Publications (India) Limited in 1984. The name of the Company was changed from Navneet Publications (India) Limited to Navneet Education Limited effective from 27th August, 2013.The Company is a leading manufacturer of Maharashtra and Gujarat State Board Publication books and Stationery Products. The Publishing segment consists of supplementary books such as workbooks, guides, and question banks which are based on the latest prescribed syllabus by State Education Boards under the brand name of Vikas and Gala. The stationery business consists of paper based and non paper-based stationery under the brand names Navneet and Youva.The Company has a dominant market share of about 65% in western India. And, with a new range of supplementary books for students of CBSE and ICSE Boards, its educational products are now available across India. The products are sold under the Navneet, Vikas, Gala, Boss and Navneet Nxt brand names. Today, Navneet, under its umbrella publishes various supplementary books for the state of Maharashtra and Gujarat, various textbooks / extra-curricular activity books under the brand Grafalco and Textbooks for CBSE and ICSE segments under the brand Indiannica whereas Various Digital products in the brand Top Scorer. Navneet manufactures various scholastic stationery for Exports and Domestic markets. In Domestic markets, it sells under the brand Youva.Its portfolio of syllabus based Books
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Navneet Education Ltd share price today?

The Navneet Education Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹138.38 today.

What is the Market Cap of Navneet Education Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Navneet Education Ltd is ₹3130.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Navneet Education Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Navneet Education Ltd is 14 and 1.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Navneet Education Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Navneet Education Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Navneet Education Ltd is ₹129 and ₹179.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Navneet Education Ltd?

Navneet Education Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.47%, 3 Years at 18.22%, 1 Year at -9.00%, 6 Month at -8.20%, 3 Month at 1.49% and 1 Month at 3.05%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Navneet Education Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Navneet Education Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.31 %
Institutions - 15.73 %
Public - 20.96 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Navneet Education Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.