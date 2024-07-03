Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPrinting & Stationery
Open₹145
Prev. Close₹145.33
Turnover(Lac.)₹128.08
Day's High₹145.76
Day's Low₹137.51
52 Week's High₹179.09
52 Week's Low₹129
Book Value₹93.62
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,130.34
P/E14
EPS10.38
Divi. Yield1.79
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
45.24
45.24
45.24
45.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,326.83
1,307.34
1,081.9
993.09
Net Worth
1,372.07
1,352.58
1,127.14
1,038.86
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,060.52
802.97
1,132.24
yoy growth (%)
32.07
4.36
Raw materials
-512.53
-384.56
-562.61
As % of sales
48.32
47.89
49.68
Employee costs
-154.88
-136.08
-119.39
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
153.97
84.28
234.45
Depreciation
-32.7
-34.73
-23.49
Tax paid
-53.15
-22.65
-81.23
Working capital
77.82
-152.72
29.26
116.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
32.07
4.36
Op profit growth
52.84
-6.31
EBIT growth
73.01
-3.61
Net profit growth
137.9
-5.2
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,751.27
1,696.83
1,114.3
834.57
1,512.05
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,751.27
1,696.83
1,114.3
834.57
1,512.05
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
81.57
78.83
97.61
58.98
22.42
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Doms Industries Ltd
DOMS
2,718.15
|95.84
|16,797.32
|48.06
|0.09
|423.14
|143.25
Navneet Education Ltd
NAVNETEDUL
138.38
|14
|3,288.01
|3.25
|1.79
|270.63
|85.47
Flair Writing Industries Ltd
FLAIR
274.75
|27.19
|3,031.7
|31.97
|0
|241.89
|89.81
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd
KOKUYOCMLN
124.27
|61.3
|1,322
|-10.63
|0.38
|171.89
|29.61
Linc Ltd
LINC
148.58
|26.03
|941.42
|8.78
|0.79
|134.64
|35.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Kamlesh S Vikamsey
Independent Director
Tushar K Jani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Amit D Buch
Managing Director
Gnanesh D Gala
Joint Managing Director
Raju H Gala
Whole-time Director
Anil D Gala
Whole-time Director
Shailendra J Gala
Independent Director
Vijay Joshi
Independent Director
Usha Laxman
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Anil Swarup
Independent Director
K.I.Viswanathan
Whole-time Director
Dilip C. Sampat
Independent Director
Drushti Desai
Independent Director
Nirma Bhandari
Independent Director
Hemal Patel
Reports by Navneet Education Ltd
Summary
Navneet Education Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Navneet Publications (India) Limited in 1984. The name of the Company was changed from Navneet Publications (India) Limited to Navneet Education Limited effective from 27th August, 2013.The Company is a leading manufacturer of Maharashtra and Gujarat State Board Publication books and Stationery Products. The Publishing segment consists of supplementary books such as workbooks, guides, and question banks which are based on the latest prescribed syllabus by State Education Boards under the brand name of Vikas and Gala. The stationery business consists of paper based and non paper-based stationery under the brand names Navneet and Youva.The Company has a dominant market share of about 65% in western India. And, with a new range of supplementary books for students of CBSE and ICSE Boards, its educational products are now available across India. The products are sold under the Navneet, Vikas, Gala, Boss and Navneet Nxt brand names. Today, Navneet, under its umbrella publishes various supplementary books for the state of Maharashtra and Gujarat, various textbooks / extra-curricular activity books under the brand Grafalco and Textbooks for CBSE and ICSE segments under the brand Indiannica whereas Various Digital products in the brand Top Scorer. Navneet manufactures various scholastic stationery for Exports and Domestic markets. In Domestic markets, it sells under the brand Youva.Its portfolio of syllabus based Books
The Navneet Education Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹138.38 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Navneet Education Ltd is ₹3130.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Navneet Education Ltd is 14 and 1.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Navneet Education Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Navneet Education Ltd is ₹129 and ₹179.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Navneet Education Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.47%, 3 Years at 18.22%, 1 Year at -9.00%, 6 Month at -8.20%, 3 Month at 1.49% and 1 Month at 3.05%.
