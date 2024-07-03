Summary

Navneet Education Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Navneet Publications (India) Limited in 1984. The name of the Company was changed from Navneet Publications (India) Limited to Navneet Education Limited effective from 27th August, 2013.The Company is a leading manufacturer of Maharashtra and Gujarat State Board Publication books and Stationery Products. The Publishing segment consists of supplementary books such as workbooks, guides, and question banks which are based on the latest prescribed syllabus by State Education Boards under the brand name of Vikas and Gala. The stationery business consists of paper based and non paper-based stationery under the brand names Navneet and Youva.The Company has a dominant market share of about 65% in western India. And, with a new range of supplementary books for students of CBSE and ICSE Boards, its educational products are now available across India. The products are sold under the Navneet, Vikas, Gala, Boss and Navneet Nxt brand names. Today, Navneet, under its umbrella publishes various supplementary books for the state of Maharashtra and Gujarat, various textbooks / extra-curricular activity books under the brand Grafalco and Textbooks for CBSE and ICSE segments under the brand Indiannica whereas Various Digital products in the brand Top Scorer. Navneet manufactures various scholastic stationery for Exports and Domestic markets. In Domestic markets, it sells under the brand Youva.Its portfolio of syllabus based Books

