Navneet Education Ltd Summary

Navneet Education Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Navneet Publications (India) Limited in 1984. The name of the Company was changed from Navneet Publications (India) Limited to Navneet Education Limited effective from 27th August, 2013.The Company is a leading manufacturer of Maharashtra and Gujarat State Board Publication books and Stationery Products. The Publishing segment consists of supplementary books such as workbooks, guides, and question banks which are based on the latest prescribed syllabus by State Education Boards under the brand name of Vikas and Gala. The stationery business consists of paper based and non paper-based stationery under the brand names Navneet and Youva.The Company has a dominant market share of about 65% in western India. And, with a new range of supplementary books for students of CBSE and ICSE Boards, its educational products are now available across India. The products are sold under the Navneet, Vikas, Gala, Boss and Navneet Nxt brand names. Today, Navneet, under its umbrella publishes various supplementary books for the state of Maharashtra and Gujarat, various textbooks / extra-curricular activity books under the brand Grafalco and Textbooks for CBSE and ICSE segments under the brand Indiannica whereas Various Digital products in the brand Top Scorer. Navneet manufactures various scholastic stationery for Exports and Domestic markets. In Domestic markets, it sells under the brand Youva.Its portfolio of syllabus based Books includes high quality supplementary books like Digests (Guides), Workbooks and 21 Question Sets, most of which are published in four languages - English, Hindi, Marathi and Gujarati. The company has a dominant market share in Gujarat and Maharashtra. The company also produces various titles in the Children and General books category, which are not based on syllabus, such as activity books for children, board books, story books, health related books, cookery books, mehendi & embroidery books, etc. The company enjoys leading position in premiere stationery markets in India, the Middle East, parts of Africa, U.S.A. and Europe.During the year 1994-1995, the company completed a project at Daman for manufacturing of paper stationery items. During the year 2000-2001, Navneet Edutainment Limited, the companys subsidiary, launched three e-learning modules Braininac, Answer Machine and Top Scorer on subscription basis. During the year 2001-2003, the companys paper stationary division stepped up its distribution network and the company penetrated in 23 states across India. The companys Book publication division geographically expanded in the states of Madhya Pradesh and CBSE for educational books segment. Navneet Edutainment Limited, the companys subsidiary, launched economically priced CD- Roms Series, for std. V111 to X students.During the year 2003-2004, the company was awarded the Top Exported Awards for meritorious export performance in export of book publication, printing and printed material by Capexil. During the year 2005-2006, Navneet Edutainment Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary amalgamated with the company with effect from January 20, 2006. During the year 2006-2007, the companys paper division offered non- paper stationary products to the student community and it launched several products in this category. During the year 2007-2008, the company set up its wholly owned subsidiary namely Grafalco Ediciones S.L, which is engaged in the business of publishing children books in Spanish and other European languages.In 2011, the Company ventured into direct education/School Management Business by taking a minority stake in a School Management Company in Andhra Pradesh. For academic year 2013-14, it had 55 SSC Board schools under the brand Gowtham Model School in Andhra Pradesh. In 2013-14, the Company opened Orchids - the International school in Bengaluru (Karnataka) & Mumbai (Maharashtra).New Scholastic Stationery brand YOUVA launched in 2016. The Company acquired Indiannica Learning Pvt. Ltd. (Formerly known as Encyclopaedia Britannica (India) Pvt. Ltd.) making it Companys wholly owned subsidiary Company in December, 2016. The premium stationery products under the brand HQ was introduced in 2017-18. It launched new EdTech products (Navneet DigiBook) in 2020. The Company bought a 51.8% stake in Genext Students Pvt Ltd. - a Mumbai-based Edtech company in September, 2021. It further acquired a 14.29% stake in SFA Sporting Services (SFA) in December, 2021 through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Navneet Futuretech Limited.