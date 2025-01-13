Navneet Education Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
45.24
45.24
45.24
45.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,326.83
1,307.34
1,081.9
993.09
Net Worth
1,372.07
1,352.58
1,127.14
1,038.86
Minority Interest
Debt
229.31
241.05
90.37
28.83
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.03
14.25
14.92
3.01
Total Liabilities
1,601.41
1,607.88
1,232.43
1,070.7
Fixed Assets
230.14
194.91
204.89
216.74
Intangible Assets
Investments
384.15
515.15
337.72
292.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.55
9.47
11.86
7.85
Networking Capital
970.11
874.24
655.88
533.4
Inventories
630.8
606.57
454.7
401.58
Inventory Days
156.49
182.54
Sundry Debtors
298.92
272.05
190.44
142.49
Debtor Days
65.54
64.77
Other Current Assets
179.9
126.19
140.41
132.16
Sundry Creditors
-53.11
-53.24
-58.56
-70.33
Creditor Days
20.15
31.96
Other Current Liabilities
-86.4
-77.33
-71.11
-72.5
Cash
14.46
14.11
22.08
20.58
Total Assets
1,601.41
1,607.88
1,232.43
1,070.7
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.