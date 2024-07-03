Navneet Education Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1,315.99
1,287.81
792.2
618.92
1,261.47
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,315.99
1,287.81
792.2
618.92
1,261.47
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
82.49
74.58
95.75
56.59
20.67
Total Income
1,398.48
1,362.39
887.95
675.51
1,282.14
Total Expenditure
1,107.38
1,052.01
753.94
569.5
1,001.12
PBIDT
291.1
310.38
134.01
106.01
281.02
Interest
15
7.23
4.71
8.64
12.35
PBDT
276.1
303.15
129.3
97.37
268.67
Depreciation
43.99
38.38
33.65
35.23
33.73
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
65.35
69.59
33.83
17.66
70.87
Deferred Tax
8.71
14.36
17.72
7.43
-0.07
Reported Profit After Tax
158.05
180.82
44.1
37.05
164.14
Minority Interest After NP
0.07
-0.76
-0.83
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
157.98
181.58
44.93
37.05
164.14
Extra-ordinary Items
46.41
43.77
36.33
25.35
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
111.57
137.81
8.6
11.7
164.14
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.98
8.03
1.97
1.62
7.17
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
45.24
45.24
45.24
45.77
45.77
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
22.12
24.1
16.91
17.12
22.27
PBDTM(%)
20.98
23.53
16.32
15.73
21.29
PATM(%)
12
14.04
5.56
5.98
13.01
