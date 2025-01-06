iifl-logo-icon 1
Navneet Education Ltd Cash Flow Statement

138.38
(-4.78%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Navneet Educat. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

153.97

84.28

234.45

Depreciation

-32.7

-34.73

-23.49

Tax paid

-53.15

-22.65

-81.23

Working capital

77.82

-152.72

29.26

116.3

Other operating items

Operating

145.95

-125.82

246.03

Capital expenditure

37.56

3.31

88.76

27.05

Free cash flow

183.52

-122.51

273.08

Equity raised

1,927.84

1,851.41

1,322.4

Investing

45.59

28.48

81.67

23.52

Financing

119.2

255.11

182.31

236.06

Dividends paid

0

0

0

35.03

Net in cash

2,276.15

2,012.49

1,890.09

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.