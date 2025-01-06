Navneet Education Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
153.97
84.28
234.45
Depreciation
-32.7
-34.73
-23.49
Tax paid
-53.15
-22.65
-81.23
Working capital
77.82
-152.72
29.26
116.3
Other operating items
Operating
145.95
-125.82
246.03
Capital expenditure
37.56
3.31
88.76
27.05
Free cash flow
183.52
-122.51
273.08
Equity raised
1,927.84
1,851.41
1,322.4
Investing
45.59
28.48
81.67
23.52
Financing
119.2
255.11
182.31
236.06
Dividends paid
0
0
0
35.03
Net in cash
2,276.15
2,012.49
1,890.09
