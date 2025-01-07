iifl-logo-icon 1
Navneet Education Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

139.93
(1.12%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,060.52

802.97

1,132.24

yoy growth (%)

32.07

4.36

Raw materials

-512.53

-384.56

-562.61

As % of sales

48.32

47.89

49.68

Employee costs

-154.88

-136.08

-119.39

As % of sales

14.6

16.94

10.54

Other costs

-222.95

-171

-215.54

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.02

21.29

19.03

Operating profit

170.16

111.33

234.7

OPM

16.04

13.86

20.72

Depreciation

-32.7

-34.73

-23.49

Interest expense

-3.68

-6.84

-5.97

Other income

20.19

14.52

29.21

Profit before tax

153.97

84.28

234.45

Taxes

-53.15

-22.65

-81.23

Tax rate

-34.51

-26.87

-34.64

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

100.82

61.63

153.22

Exceptional items

45.8

0

0

Net profit

146.62

61.63

153.22

yoy growth (%)

137.9

-5.2

NPM

13.82

7.67

13.53

