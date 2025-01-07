Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,060.52
802.97
1,132.24
yoy growth (%)
32.07
4.36
Raw materials
-512.53
-384.56
-562.61
As % of sales
48.32
47.89
49.68
Employee costs
-154.88
-136.08
-119.39
As % of sales
14.6
16.94
10.54
Other costs
-222.95
-171
-215.54
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.02
21.29
19.03
Operating profit
170.16
111.33
234.7
OPM
16.04
13.86
20.72
Depreciation
-32.7
-34.73
-23.49
Interest expense
-3.68
-6.84
-5.97
Other income
20.19
14.52
29.21
Profit before tax
153.97
84.28
234.45
Taxes
-53.15
-22.65
-81.23
Tax rate
-34.51
-26.87
-34.64
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
100.82
61.63
153.22
Exceptional items
45.8
0
0
Net profit
146.62
61.63
153.22
yoy growth (%)
137.9
-5.2
NPM
13.82
7.67
13.53
