|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
33.51
-44.8
25.7
2.21
Op profit growth
86.86
-72.24
40.94
-20.9
EBIT growth
146.03
-81.47
32.73
-18.76
Net profit growth
134.57
-71.64
54.86
-25.35
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
14.59
10.42
20.73
18.49
EBIT margin
11.82
6.41
19.11
18.1
Net profit margin
11.77
6.7
13.04
10.58
RoCE
12.4
4.97
27
23.44
RoNW
3.49
1.55
6.1
4.4
RoA
3.08
1.29
4.6
3.42
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
3.29
2.44
8.62
5.46
Dividend per share
1.5
1
3
1.5
Cash EPS
3.6
0.38
6.56
4.14
Book value per share
41.9
40.65
37.69
32.18
Valuation ratios
P/E
27.18
32.82
7.18
26.05
P/CEPS
24.81
208.08
9.42
34.35
P/B
2.13
1.97
1.64
4.41
EV/EBIDTA
11.73
18.7
5.01
14.32
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
41.96
27.5
Tax payout
-47.68
-75.63
-27.44
-39.29
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
69.88
98.92
70.72
90.41
Inventory days
143.87
193.89
108.52
123.26
Creditor days
-28.44
-30.66
-18.37
-27.11
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-21.14
-5.28
-16.87
-28.17
Net debt / equity
0.11
0.05
0.31
0.31
Net debt / op. profit
0.65
0.57
0.85
1.06
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-47.71
-47.57
-48.2
-48.62
Employee costs
-16.5
-19.67
-11.91
-12.2
Other costs
-21.18
-22.32
-19.14
-20.67
