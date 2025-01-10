TO

THE MEMBERS OF

NAVNEET EDUCATION LIMITED

Report on the Audit of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the standalone Ind AS financial statements of Navneet Education Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone Ind AS financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter.

Recoverability of investments made in wholly owned subsidiaries (Indiannica Learning Private Limited and Navneet Futuretech Limited) (refer note 9.3 and 19 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements) Indiannica Learning Private Limited is a CBSE content publisher and exclusive licensee of Encyclopedia Britannica curricular solutions in India and Navneet Futuretech Limited is involved in the business of hardware sale related to elearning softwares and has also made strategic investment in field of online education and sporting event management for schools. Indiannica Learning Private Limited and Navneet Futuretech Limited has incurred losses during the year, and have accumulated losses hence judgement is required in regard to recoverability of investments into these subsidiaries as at 31st March, 2024. Accordingly, we determined this to be a key audit matter.

Our procedures on the managements assessment of these matters included discussion on impairment test carried out by management including the business outlook, basis of estimates, valuation technique (fair value report obtained from registered valuers) appropriateness & reasonableness of assumptions, and various other parameters with the management. We did not identify any significant exceptions to the managements assessment in the carrying value of investment in subsidiaries of Rs. 25,016 Lakhs (net of impairment provision of Rs. 5,467 Lakhs).

EMPHASIS OF MATTER

We invite attention to note 60 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements relating to the Composite Scheme of Arrangement (Scheme) for amalgamation of Genext Students Private Limited (step down subsidiary) with the Company and the demerger of Edtech business of Navneet Futuretech Limited (wholly owned subsidiary) into the Company. The Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), through its order dated 6th May 2024 has approved the scheme with the appointed date of the merger being 1st April 2023.

Consequently, the Company has given effect of the Scheme in its financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024. Since the appointed date is 1st April, 2023, the prior period comparatives have been restated in accordance with requirements of Ind AS 103 - Business Combinations.

Our Opinion is not modified in respect of the above matter.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS & AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the above said reports, if we conclude that there is material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015 as amended from time to time.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As a part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)

(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone Ind AS financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure I, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with in this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure II; Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/provided by the Company to its directors for the year ended 31st March, 2024 is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act; and

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone Ind AS financial statements - Refer notes 44(a), 10.1 and 18.2 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring the amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. The management has represented that,

• no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding that the intermediary shall whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

• no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entities including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding that such Company shall whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security, or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

Based on such audit procedures performed as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that causes us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (iv) contain any material misstatement.

v. The final dividend proposed by the board of directors in the previous year was declared and paid by the Company during the year in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act 2013. The Board of Directors of the Company has proposed a final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual

General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

ANNEXURE I TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31st MARCH, 2024

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date]

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant right to use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has formulated a phased program for the physical verification of fixed assets, designed to cover all the items at least once over a period of three years. In our opinion, this frequency of physical verification is reasonable having regards to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with the said phased program, the Company has conducted physical verification of fixed assets at certain locations during the year. Based on the information and explanations provided to us, no material discrepancies were identified during these verifications.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the title deeds/ purchase agreements we report that, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in the favor of lessee) included in the Property, Plant and Equipment and Right of use assets are held in the name of the Company (including erstwhile name) as at balance sheet date except the following lease arrangement:

Description of property Gross carrying value Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held (i.e. dates of capitalisation provided in range) Reason for not being held in the name of the Company Right-of-use assets 38 Navneet Futuretech Limited No August, 2023 Acquired through scheme of arrangement, the name change in the name of the Company is pending. (Refer Emphasis of Matter para to the main audit report and note 60 of standalone financial statement)

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant or Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year. Therefore, requirement of clause (i)(d) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us as of 31st March, 2024, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31st March, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) Physical verification of inventory (other than lying with third parties) has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is reasonable & appropriate; no discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory. In respect of inventories lying with the third parties, confirmations have been obtained by the Company and material in transit have been verified with reference to subsequent receipts.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 500 Lakhs in aggregate from bank on the basis of security, which includes current assets of the Company. There are no borrowings from financial institutions. Based on our examination of the records of the company, the revised quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with said bank are in agreement with the books of accounts maintained by the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has made investments in subsidiary companies, Limited Liability Partnerships and mutual funds and has granted unsecured loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, and other parties.

(a) The Company has granted unsecured loans and stood guarantee for loan taken by the parties as given below (excluding ECL provision):

Particulars Guarantee (Rs) Loan (Rs) Aggregate amount during the year - Subsidiary Companies - 3,216 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date - Subsidiary Company (loan including accrued interest) 4,000 * 1,463 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date - Other than Subsidiary Companies (loan including accrued interest except) - 2,140 **

* For cash credit facilities which are renewed every year **refer note 10.1 with respect to loan given to one party.

Based on the information and explanation given to us, apart from the above, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans.

(b) In our opinion, the investments made, guarantees provided and the terms and conditions of the loans granted are not prima facie, prejudicial to the Companys interest. The Company has not given any security with respect to loans taken by subsidiary companies and other parties.

(c) In respect of loans and advance in the nature of loans other than demand loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated. In respect of these loans the repayment of principal and interest is regular. For other loans, the terms of arrangement stipulate that the principal and interest are repayable on demand. As per the information made available to us, the principal and interest has been repaid as and when demanded except in respect of certain parties where there have been delays/defaults in repayment of principal and interest payments. In absence of repayment schedule as regards principal and interest, the question of our comment on regularity of receipt of principal amount and interest does not arise except as regards reporting in respect of cases where demand for principal/interest is made by the Company.

(d) There are no overdue amounts for more than ninety days in respect of the loans granted except with respect to certain demand loans which are tabulated as under (also refer comment in sub-clause c above):

No. of cases Principal amount overdue Interest overdue accrued in the books of account Total overdue as per books of accounts Remarks, if any 5 1,454 390 1,844 Reasonable steps have been taken by the management for recovery of principal and interest

(e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to them.

(f) As mentioned in paragraph 3(c) above, part of the total loans granted are repayable on demand and there is no stipulated period of repayment. Details of the said loan is as under:

Particulars All parties Promoters Related parties Aggregate amount of loan repayable on demand (outstanding balance as on 31st March, 2024) (including accrued interest) 3,559 1,463 Percentage of loans to the total loan 98.78% 0% 40.61%

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has complied with the provision of section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of loans given, investments made and guarantees given. No security has been provided by the Company.

(v) In our opinion and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Therefore, question of reporting compliance with directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed thereunder does not arise. We are informed that no order relating to the Company has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal.

(vi) The Central Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act for any of the products of the Company. Therefore, the requirement of clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, in respect of amounts deducted/accrued in the books of account, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, goods and service tax, cess and any other statutory dues, as applicable to the Company, during the year with the appropriate authorities. There are no undisputed statutory dues payable in respect to the above statutes, outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no disputed income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax and goods and services tax as on 31st March, 2024 which have not been deposited except the following disputed dues which have not been deposited since the matters are pending with the relevant forum:

Name of statutes Nature of dues Amount (Rs in Lakhs)* Period to which it relates Forum where dispute is pending The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 26 FY 1999-00 Bombay High Court 4 FY 2008-09 CIT (Appeals) 7 FY 2011-12 13 FY 2012-13 13 FY 2013-14 21 FY 2017-18 57 FY 2020-21 101 FY 2021-22 Rectification with Assessing Officer Central Sales Tax Act and VAT Act of various states Sales Tax/ CST/VAT 8 FY 2004-05 Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal 1,085 FY 2007-08 Departmental Appellate Authorities 1,026 FY 2008-09 17 FY 2014-15 5 FY 2015-16 11 FY 2016-17 10 FY 2017-18 GST Act of various states GST 122 FY 2018-19 Asst. Commissioner of State Tax (Investigation) 68 FY 2019-20 108 FY 2020-21 170 FY 2021-22 Total 2872

*The above amounts are net of amount paid under protest/adjusted by department amounting to Rs. 460 Lakhs.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given by the management and based on the procedures carried out during the course of our audit, we have not come across any transactions not recorded in the books of account, which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) Based on our audit procedures and as per the information and explanations given to us by the management, we are of the opinion that:

(a) The Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) We report that the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lender.

(c) The Company has not obtained any term loans during the year and there were no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year. Therefore, the clause (ix)(c) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the audit procedures performed by us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been utilised for long term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries and associate companies. The Company does not have any joint ventures. Hence further reporting under clause (ix)(e) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(f) The company has not raised funds during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries and associate companies. The Company does not have any joint ventures. Hence further reporting under clause (ix)

(f) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the money raised during the year by issue of commercial papers have been applied for the purposes for which it was obtained. Further, the Company did not raise any money during the year by way of an initial public offer or further public offer.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially, or optionally convertible) during the year. Therefore, the question of our comment on compliance with the provisions of Section 42 and section 62 of the Act and utilisation of the amount raised for the purposes for which it was raised does not arise.

(xi) (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and according to the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under section 143 (12) of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistleblower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi company. Therefore, the clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination,

the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with directors or persons connected with directors. Therefore, clause (xv) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause (xvi) (a), (b) and (c) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause (xvi) (d) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses during the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 and the immediately preceding financial year. Therefore, the clause (xvii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company for the year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Therefore, the clause (xviii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) During the year there is no unspent amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx)(a) and (b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable for the year.

ANNEXURE II TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31st MARCH, 2024

[Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date]

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS UNDER SECTION 143(3)(I) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ("THE ACT")

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Navneet Education Limited ("the Company"), as of 31st March, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit issued by ICAI. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the

Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the

transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.