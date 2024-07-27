iifl-logo-icon 1
Navneet Education Ltd Dividend

138.64
(-1.40%)
Jan 17, 2025|01:52:58 PM

Navneet Educat. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend7 Nov 202419 Nov 202420 Nov 20241.575Interim
Board of Directors at its meeting held today has considered and approved Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 and Declared interim dividend of Rs. 1.50 (i.e. 75%) per equity share.
Dividend22 May 202413 Aug 2024-2.6130Final
Outcome of Board Meeting Notice of General Meeting The Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Wednesday, 14th August, 2024 to Tuesday, 20th August, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM and payment of final dividend, if declared at the AGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.07.2024)

