|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|7 Nov 2024
|19 Nov 2024
|20 Nov 2024
|1.5
|75
|Interim
|Board of Directors at its meeting held today has considered and approved Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 and Declared interim dividend of Rs. 1.50 (i.e. 75%) per equity share.
|Dividend
|22 May 2024
|13 Aug 2024
|-
|2.6
|130
|Final
|Outcome of Board Meeting Notice of General Meeting The Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Wednesday, 14th August, 2024 to Tuesday, 20th August, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM and payment of final dividend, if declared at the AGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.07.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.